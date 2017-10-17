DIVVY a costly program

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

The Oak Park Board of Trustees could soon be taking a closer look at the Divvy bicycle-sharing program brought to town in 2016.

The program includes 13 stations with the loaner bikes, but trustees are beginning to question the high cost of the program.

The program currently costs the village $288,000, but that number will increase to $588,000 if the board were to double the number of stations in future years, according to Village Manager Cara Pavlicek.

"We need to have a serious discussion about the program," Trustee Deno Andrews said at a recent board meeting. "We've done some calculations on it, and it costs the village about $20 every time somebody gets on a bicycle."

The program, he said, is "really good for DIVVY; it's not really good for us." Andrews said for the amount of money Oak Park is spending, "We could buy every kid a bike every five years in the village."

Andrews said in a phone interview that all the revenue from the program goes to the village, so the more people who use it, the more it pays for itself.

"I've been teaching at the high school for the last couple of weeks, and I drive past there, and there's a thousand [private] bicycles in front of the high school DIVVY station," Andrews said. "If we're trying to get annual memberships, it seems logical that we'd put a giant station in front of our big potential market five days a week, nine months a year. It just makes a lot of sense to me. I could be completely wrong."

In an effort to increase membership in the program, the village is offering annual memberships at a cost of $59.99 — that's a $40 discount — for Oak Park residents who can use the code OPFYI when signing up on www.divvybikes.com.