D97 to provide free internet service for students

Starting Nov. 1, Oak Park Elementary School District 97 students in grades three to eight who don't have home internet service would be able to receive free wireless hotspot devices that they can use at home. The program, called Internet for All, is the result of a partnership between D97, the Digital Wish program and Mobile Beacon.

Eligible families must have at least one third- through eighth-grade student enrolled in a district school and participating in the iLearn initiative, which administers and governs the district's student technology program, particularly an initiative that gradually pairs third- through fifth-graders with free iPads.

Eligible families must also be enrolled in the free/reduced lunch program and must not already have home internet access when they sign up.

The district budgeted up to $28,773 to provide the free internet service, which is part of a more comprehensive technology plan that the board approved back in June. According to Michael Arensdorff, the district's senior technology director, district officials have identified 220 families who are eligible for the service.

According to Internet for All promotional material, the program is designed to help increase student access to online resources and to bridge the district's digital divide.

"We have a high number of students who already have internet access, but there's still a gap," Arensdorff said.

He added that each one of the hotspots given to eligible families will be filtered through Sprint and will feature virtually unlimited data plans up to 22 gigabytes.

"That's quite a bit of data," Arensdorff said. "So, it won't impede on their access. They'll have similar access that other kids experience."

Arensdorff said that the internet access will be tied to devices, such as the free iPads, that the students receive from the district. No other devices in the household will be able to connect to the free internet service, which will feature filtering settings that are similar to the internet filters inside of district facilities. The multiple filters, Arensdorff said, will help ensure that the devices are being used for instructional purposes.

Arensdorff said that the Internet for All program was vetted and approved by a technology advisory committee, which included parents, staff and community members.

"With all of the vision work we've been doing around equity, this program is another example of how we live that out and put the vision into practice," Arensdorff said.

