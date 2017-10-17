Black boys with peace signs

By Michelle MBekeani-Wiley

TOKEN: MY BLACK GIRL NARRATIVE

My token black girl narrative is intended to address the many stories of race, gender, and community in my past as a lifelong resident of Oak Park. But as I tune into the polarized outrage from the community surrounding the "black face" incident, I can't help but think we have been here before. My primary question is how will we respond going forward?

In the Dec. 6, 2006 issue of the Wednesday Journal, a Viewpoints letter titled, "What if we blamed the entire achievement gap on gangs?" was submitted by a community member. The letter was accompanied by a picture of black male OPRF students holding peace signs during a march for football stadium lights. The title alone insinuated that the black boys, holding peace signs were not only failing students, but failing students who were also gang affiliated, when in fact they were football players with good grades. These black boys literally came in peace in that photo, yet the implicit bias of the author could not help but see their black bodies as a social weapon and a dangerous threat to his community.

Anger was my initial response, justified anger and not just the type of anger that can be attributed to the overreaction of a typical emotional adolescent. It created an internal sense of otherness. The author saw our black demographic as a menace to the community, as opposed to being members of the community. How many times does this black face have to justify its presence in this community? I thought to myself. I was a senior and Student Council president and felt like I and my peers constantly had to prove that we deserved to be in this community, that we were valuable assets worth investing in, that our dissatisfaction with the inequities within our school were warranted, and that our voices deserved to be heard despite being just "children."

We wrote several responses to Wednesday Journal highlighting our vibrant and talented minority community and, in unity with the black students accused of gang affiliation, we took a student body picture with peace signs (see photo, page 37). It was student-led and we felt empowered. We were reclaiming our community and our community responded with powerful support.

That was over 10 years ago, a student-led response accompanied by student-led pressure and the power of our greater community. Dozens of responses chastised the author, and though we felt good in that moment to be united, to this day I do not know if any systemic change came of our letter campaign.

Oak Park and River Forest High School has a unique merry-go-round of racial crises that appear every few years with a line of eager community members rightfully shocked and angered every time the large elephant of racism appears on that merry-go-round. Yet despite how big an issue it is, our focus on the large elephant is often only heightened when it's in clear view, when it is already facing us on the merry-go-round, even though we know that it's always constantly approaching us.

So as I reflect on recent events, I know we have been here before. But this time around we must ensure that our response is sustainable, systemic, and continuously led by the communities impacted, not just when a racial crisis is in our face but before it even approaches.

Michelle Mbekeani, 27, is a lifetime resident of Oak Park. She is an attorney at the Sargent Shriver National Center on Poverty Law. She is the mother of an energetic and loving 2 year old boy. Michelle enjoys singing and volunteering thoughout the community, supporting Oak Park public schools, and the Oak Park Festival Theatre.