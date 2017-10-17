Amy Martin, 81
Longtime Oak Parker
Amelia "Amy" Martin, 81, a longtime resident of Oak Park, died at home on Oct. 9, 2017. Born in Chicago on Dec. 8, 1935 to Ernest and Mary DeCianni, she graduated with a bachelor's degree from Mundelein College.
Amelia Martin was the mother of Elia, Lisa and Kevin Martin; sister of the late Ernest (Marlene) DeCianni; aunt of Robert (Kathy) DeCianni and Jeannine DeCianni; great-aunt of many nieces and nephews; and the friend of several furry, four-legged grandchildren.
Visitation and service were held on Oct. 13 and 14 at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.
The family appreciates memorials to St. Francis of Rome Catholic Church, 1500 S. 59th Ave. in Cicero, 60804.
