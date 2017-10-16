Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
67°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Can the Waiting Room Make You Sick(er)?

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Dr. Ingrid Liu

WellcomeMD

1100 Lake St. STE 125

Oak Park IL, 60301

708-455-2094

Dr. Ingrid Liu

Wellcome MD Family Care, Oak Park

Avoid getting sick: stay away from sick people. But when you need to visit your doctor's office? A recent study in the Journal of Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology says well-child doctor appointments - like annual exams - result in more cases of flu-like symptoms within the next two weeks.

It's not just the kids who are suffering - family members have more risk, too. These findings don't mean you and your family should avoid visiting your doctor. But they are a wake-up call for prevention.

Americans wait about 24 minutes on average to be seen by their physicians. That's three times longer than the 8 minutes you'll spend with your provider, on average. On occasion, wait times can balloon to 2+ hours. That's a long time for patients, especially young ones, to avoid touching their mouths, noses and eyes.

Steps you can take:

Minimize waiting room time. At my Oak Park practice, we are able to provide a "no wait" schedule, because we limit the number of member-patients to far less than the typical office. You're usually waiting less than five minutes.

Technology can now allow you to interact with your doctor without setting foot in his or her office. At my practice, telemedicine lets me see and assess my patients via their smartphone, tablet or computer.

If you aren't ill and can choose, schedule doctor visits when fewer people are in that waiting room. Avoid getting your routine check-up during winter, when more people are sick, or try to schedule your appointment first thing in the morning.

Be proactive. If you or your child is sick, consider wearing face masks, often available at check-in at most practices. Help young kids to avoid shared toys and books. And of course, be diligent about hand washing.

Hold your doc accountable. Doctors and nurses are human, often hurried, and, just like everyone they can forget to wash their hands. Don't be afraid to speak up and ask them to do so before your exam.

And studies show that a doctor's stethoscope may actually contain more bacteria than a doctor's hands. It's not rude to ask politely for the surface to be wiped off with an alcohol pad prior to having it placed on your chest. It's smart.

So you may want to avoid the waiting room altogether and join a membership medicine practice. Our Oak Park members rarely wait. After check-in, they're brought back to a private room where I see them promptly.

Our on-time appointments and our smaller patient roster means no waiting. We offer our members no-rush office visits, often half an hour or longer as needed (not 8 minutes!) as well as quick access to the doctor via cell phone and email and a very thorough 2.5-hour annual physical exam.

If that is of interest for you and your loved ones, consider paying us a visit. I would be pleased to show you our offices and explain further. Call us at 708-455-2094 or visit us at WellcomeMD.com for more information.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2017

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2017 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

WANTED MILITARY ITEMS:

Helmets, medals, patches, uniforms, weapons, flags, photos, paperwork, Also toy soldiers-lead plastic-other misc. toys. Call Uncle Gary 708-522-3400

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

It was no secret to many in the area drug sales were...

By Klara Gabor

Posted: October 21st, 2017 2:36 PM

On: Austin Pantry appeals closure

Our firm is one of the few success stories on North...

By Jeff Schroeder

Posted: October 21st, 2017 12:46 PM

On: Agencies gear up for North Avenue...

Also have to think about Albion. We have money to...

By Bill Kopper

Posted: October 21st, 2017 9:55 AM

On: DIVVY a costly program

Looks like the cool concept was sold before studying...

By Bill Kopper

Posted: October 21st, 2017 9:53 AM

On: DIVVY a costly program

I remember Mary for her Christmas letter, it was like...

By Diane Isanhart Bankes

Posted: October 21st, 2017 8:17 AM

On: Mary Marling, 80

@ Jeffrey Smith: Lit tiki torches contribute to global...

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: October 21st, 2017 8:13 AM

On: Suspended OPRF teacher reinstated

@ Alice Caputo: Mr. Clark will never apologize. Oak...

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: October 21st, 2017 8:09 AM

On: Suspended OPRF teacher reinstated

"Residents in these neighborhoods have some cars...

By Brian Slowiak

Posted: October 21st, 2017 8:02 AM

On: Agencies gear up for North Avenue...

One of the most common problems residents have come to...

By Kyle P. Eichenberger

Posted: October 21st, 2017 7:21 AM

On: Agencies gear up for North Avenue...

WOW- George Wallace and Margret Sanger ( Founder of...

By Ray Simpson

Posted: October 21st, 2017 6:10 AM

On: Women's health rights today,...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close