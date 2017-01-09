Oak Park health director named

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

The Village of Oak Park has named Mike Charley director of the Oak Park Department of Public Health, a little over a year after naming him interim health director, according to a village press release.

Charley succeeds Margaret Provost-Fyfe, who resigned from the position in December 2014. That position was vacant until Charley was named interim director in October 2015.

He previously served as environmental health supervisor for the village.

"While the move from interim to permanent director does not change the duties, it does add to the sense of responsibility I feel to help define the future direction the department should go," Charley said in the press release. "With the continued guidance and support of the village manager and village board, I am confident the Oak Park Health Department will remain an important community asset."

Oak Park is one of four municipalities in suburban Cook County with its own health department responsible for public health programming.

