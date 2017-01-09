Oak Park health director named
Interim Director Mike Charley, takes helm of health department
The Village of Oak Park has named Mike Charley director of the Oak Park Department of Public Health, a little over a year after naming him interim health director, according to a village press release.
Charley succeeds Margaret Provost-Fyfe, who resigned from the position in December 2014. That position was vacant until Charley was named interim director in October 2015.
He previously served as environmental health supervisor for the village.
"While the move from interim to permanent director does not change the duties, it does add to the sense of responsibility I feel to help define the future direction the department should go," Charley said in the press release. "With the continued guidance and support of the village manager and village board, I am confident the Oak Park Health Department will remain an important community asset."
Oak Park is one of four municipalities in suburban Cook County with its own health department responsible for public health programming.
Kevin Peppard from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 9th, 2017 8:20 PM
Here is a link to a list of all the Public Health Departments in Cook County: http://www.idph.state.il.us/local/chicago.htm#Cook There are five: Cook County itself, Chicago, Evanston (another nanny bureaucracy place), Skokie, and Stickney. Somehow, of the 135 incorporated municipalities in Cook County, most of them get by without this position. All of the collar counties handle this at the County level.
Jim Kelly Facebook Verified
Posted: January 9th, 2017 7:26 PM
Congratulations, Mike. When I was Chair of the Citizen Involvement Commission I had the great pleasure of working with you. No one better understands the Board of Health's mandate better than you. You have great communication skills and a personality well-suited to work with the public.....unlike some of the curmudgeons who post here.
Sean OMalley Facebook Verified
Posted: January 9th, 2017 7:24 PM
What does a health director actually do?
Bruce Kline Facebook Verified
Posted: January 9th, 2017 6:02 PM
Natalie you are absolutely correct. The person who oversees the health department - any free standing Department of Health for that matter - should be a physician with a masters degree in public health. Mr. Charley is woefully unqualified.
Jennifer Malloy Quinlan Facebook Verified
Posted: January 9th, 2017 5:28 PM
Natalie- you don't think anyone is qualified for anything. What qualifies you to say these things?
Deno J. Andrews from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 9th, 2017 4:17 PM
The village has made a great choice for the lead role at the Health Department. I can't stress the importance of having our own certified health department. We are one of the only municipalities outside of the city to have a certified health department. As a result the village is a safer and cleaner than it would be if we relied on the county for inspections. As for Mike himself, I have worked with him when I served on the Board of Health. He is a fantastic leader who has gone above and beyond for this village, year after year. I am happy to see him rise to the top spot and I commend the village's decision to put him there.
Natalie Stein Facebook Verified
Posted: January 9th, 2017 3:45 PM
Cook County should oversee our health department. This person has no real credentials for such a position.
Nick Polido Facebook Verified
Posted: January 9th, 2017 2:44 PM
Maybe we should make three municipalities in cook county.