Liquor board chairman runs for village clerk
Candidate has history of collaboration, public outreach
Victoria "Vicki" Scaman, who serves as chairman of the Liquor Control Review Board and works as a program coordinator for substance abuse prevention at Oak Park Township, is running for Village Clerk in Oak Park's April 4 municipal election.
Scaman has a long history with nonprofits in and around Oak Park and said her experience working collaboratively with various organizations and municipalities dovetails with the duties of village clerk.
"I love our community and will work to serve our community by developing relationships with different government bodies," she said in a recent interview.
Scaman has served as a member of the Liquor Control Review Board since 2011, taking the position of chairman in 2013. During that time, Oak Park has experienced a substantial increase in new liquor licenses granted to an influx of restaurants in town.
Meanwhile, since July 2015 she has worked as grant coordinator for Oak Park Township, overseeing the Strategic Prevention Framework Partnerships for Success –[SPF-PFS] grant, funded by the Illinois Department of Human Services. The program aims to assess underage drinking to help establish a strategic plan for combating it.
"As a citizen volunteer, I advocated for these funds to be housed at Oak Park Township because I knew it brought education with it that was needed for productive and collaborative decision making," Scaman says in campaign literature.
As the administrator of the grant, Scaman said she has coordinated with various taxing bodies and public officials from Forest Park and River Forest, as well as local leaders associated with the park districts in Oak Park and River Forest, the Oak Park police and fire departments and the various school boards. She would work to build those same relationships as village clerk, Scaman said, and would act as a liaison between the public and the village board of trustees and village staff.
She noted in an interview that under her leadership the SPF-PFS grant has more than doubled in less than a year – from $75,000 to $195,851. Scaman says she intends to apply for a grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration to expand the program to include marijuana and opioids. Expanding the grant would mean that her work will have brought a minimum of $500,000 to Oak Park that did not come directly from the local tax base.
Leaving that township program for the clerk position might be bittersweet for Scaman, but she said it would enable her to provide guidance to her successor. "I'd be leaving them in an excellent condition," she said.
It is Scaman's first time to run for public office, and she noted that while she is not running on a formal slate, she is aligning herself with trustee candidates Deno Andrews and Dan Moroney.
She faces four challengers in the hotly contested village clerk race to succeed outgoing clerk Teresa Powell. Her opponents include: Village Manager Association-slated candidate Lori Malinski, director of development at Oak-Leyden Developmental Services; James Robinson-Parran, a professional musician; Elia Gallegos, a housing grants coordinator for the village of Oak Park; and Mas Takiguchi, an attorney who runs a private law practice in Oak Brook.
While Scaman has worked in a number of non-profit capacities in the village, she might be most well known as the former executive director of the Oak Park non-profit Steckman Studio of Music, teaching who she describes as "students of all ages regardless of financial circumstance."
Deno J. Andrews from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 9th, 2017 10:57 PM
John, I agree that information and communication from the village could always improve. I often share your same frustration that things are hard to find when it comes to government. It's one of the reasons I am running and I hope to have an impact on this very issue.
John Butch Murtagh Facebook Verified
Posted: January 9th, 2017 9:57 PM
Deno Andrrews, San Andrews, and Simone Boutet, Dan Moroney -- My comments re Victoria Scaman candidacy were based on information from the Oak Park Village's website and the Wednesday Journal. Both provided little detailed data on the Liquor Control Review Board or her community activities. I apologize to all who thought my posts contained bias.
Simone Boutet Facebook Verified
Posted: January 9th, 2017 8:41 PM
I would also like to comment. Although there are several qualified candidates for this position, Vicki is a stand out. She has a history of dedication to the community and the ability to bring people together to get things done. The Village will be lucky to have her in that role.
Deno J. Andrews from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 9th, 2017 8:22 PM
I echo what Dan Moroney wrote about Vicki's candidacy. I think she'll make a fine clerk. She has the communication skills to be successful in such a public role. Her networking skills make her a natural for bringing people and organizations (including taxing bodies) together. While not a formal slate, I believe that Dan, Vicki, and myself bring a much needed new approach to governance. I'm proud to be aligned with such wonderful people.
John Butch Murtagh Facebook Verified
Posted: January 9th, 2017 8:14 PM
Was Victoria Sacman appointed by Anan Abu Taleb in 2013?
John Butch Murtagh Facebook Verified
Posted: January 9th, 2017 8:07 PM
Three people (see below) posted a questions asking about Victoria's Scaman qualificants. I respond as best as I could. All of the information I found lack detail. So I said so! Deborah Wess Flag comment as inappropriate Facebook Verified Posted: January 9th, 2017 5:01 PM Natalie Stein, I myself am not sure. What qualifications should we be looking for in Village Clerk candidates? Jim Bowman Flag comment as inappropriate Facebook Verified Posted: January 9th, 2017 4:25 PM She faces four challengers? You mean opponents,? Natalie Stein Flag comment as inappropriate Facebook Verified Posted: January 9th, 2017 3:43 PM Another unqualified candidate.
Dan Moroney from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 9th, 2017 8:05 PM
Vicki's candidacy is great news for Oak Park. I think nearly all Oak Parkers would agree that under her leadership of the LCRB, Oak Park has creatively and tastefully expanded the establishments that serve liquor (Kinshlager, Beer Shop, Novo, Hamburger Mary's, etc.). In addition, she has extensive experience bringing different people and organizations together to work for a common cause. As Clerk, I believe she would improve communication and relationships between Village Hall, the Village Board, partner organizations and other taxing bodies. I am excited to run my own candidacy for Trustee in conjunction with Vicki for Village Clerk and Deno Andrews for Trustee.
Jim Kelly Facebook Verified
Posted: January 9th, 2017 7:17 PM
Vicki was always a pleasure to work with.
Jim Kelly Facebook Verified
Posted: January 9th, 2017 7:16 PM
John Murtagh, Either you are being disingenuous or clueless. The LCRB has existed for a long time, including while you were a Chair of another commission. Not every commission meets every month. Some meet only if they have applicants (e.g. LCRB) or Village Board requests or have complaints (e.g Citizen Police Oversight Committee). Sometimes meetings are cancelled because the Chair knows there won't be a quorum. Your post introduces unwarranted suspicion. I was on the Citizen Involvement Commission for 8 years and Chair for 5 of those years and worked with Victoria often in the CIC's role to keep all commissions at full volunteer strength.
John Butch Murtagh Facebook Verified
Posted: January 9th, 2017 6:25 PM
Oak Park Village has a LIQUOR CONTROL REVIEW BOARD(LCRB) but the village website does not give the names of the (LCRB) members ?" that's odd; I think. I searched the agenda of (LCRB) and found that REVIEW BOARD it exists. They have meetings and agendas. The last meeting was scheduled for December 2016. It was cancelled. There was a LCRB meeting on November 22, 2016. The meeting was held at 7:30 p.m. at Village Hall ?" Room 124. There was a Roll Call, but member names were not in the agenda. There was also a New Business. Review by the members were Applications of Market Fresh North and four other businesses. I did find out from FACEBOOK that Victoria "Vicki" Scaman, serves as chairman of the Liquor Control Review Board and works as a program coordinator for substance abuse prevention at Oak Park Township, is running for Village Clerk in Oak Park's April 4 municipal election. I guess she could be a representative in both villages!
Deborah Wess Facebook Verified
Posted: January 9th, 2017 5:01 PM
Natalie Stein, I myself am not sure. What qualifications should we be looking for in Village Clerk candidates?
Jim Bowman Facebook Verified
Posted: January 9th, 2017 4:25 PM
She faces four challengers? You mean opponents,?
Natalie Stein Facebook Verified
Posted: January 9th, 2017 3:43 PM
Another unqualified candidate.