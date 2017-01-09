Liquor board chairman runs for village clerk

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

Victoria "Vicki" Scaman, who serves as chairman of the Liquor Control Review Board and works as a program coordinator for substance abuse prevention at Oak Park Township, is running for Village Clerk in Oak Park's April 4 municipal election.

Scaman has a long history with nonprofits in and around Oak Park and said her experience working collaboratively with various organizations and municipalities dovetails with the duties of village clerk.

"I love our community and will work to serve our community by developing relationships with different government bodies," she said in a recent interview.

Scaman has served as a member of the Liquor Control Review Board since 2011, taking the position of chairman in 2013. During that time, Oak Park has experienced a substantial increase in new liquor licenses granted to an influx of restaurants in town.

Meanwhile, since July 2015 she has worked as grant coordinator for Oak Park Township, overseeing the Strategic Prevention Framework Partnerships for Success –[SPF-PFS] grant, funded by the Illinois Department of Human Services. The program aims to assess underage drinking to help establish a strategic plan for combating it.

"As a citizen volunteer, I advocated for these funds to be housed at Oak Park Township because I knew it brought education with it that was needed for productive and collaborative decision making," Scaman says in campaign literature.

As the administrator of the grant, Scaman said she has coordinated with various taxing bodies and public officials from Forest Park and River Forest, as well as local leaders associated with the park districts in Oak Park and River Forest, the Oak Park police and fire departments and the various school boards. She would work to build those same relationships as village clerk, Scaman said, and would act as a liaison between the public and the village board of trustees and village staff.

She noted in an interview that under her leadership the SPF-PFS grant has more than doubled in less than a year – from $75,000 to $195,851. Scaman says she intends to apply for a grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration to expand the program to include marijuana and opioids. Expanding the grant would mean that her work will have brought a minimum of $500,000 to Oak Park that did not come directly from the local tax base.

Leaving that township program for the clerk position might be bittersweet for Scaman, but she said it would enable her to provide guidance to her successor. "I'd be leaving them in an excellent condition," she said.

It is Scaman's first time to run for public office, and she noted that while she is not running on a formal slate, she is aligning herself with trustee candidates Deno Andrews and Dan Moroney.

She faces four challengers in the hotly contested village clerk race to succeed outgoing clerk Teresa Powell. Her opponents include: Village Manager Association-slated candidate Lori Malinski, director of development at Oak-Leyden Developmental Services; James Robinson-Parran, a professional musician; Elia Gallegos, a housing grants coordinator for the village of Oak Park; and Mas Takiguchi, an attorney who runs a private law practice in Oak Brook.

While Scaman has worked in a number of non-profit capacities in the village, she might be most well known as the former executive director of the Oak Park non-profit Steckman Studio of Music, teaching who she describes as "students of all ages regardless of financial circumstance."