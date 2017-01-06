Hundreds mobilize in Oak Park for post-Inauguration marches

Anthony Clark, of Suburban Unity Alliance, talk to a packed room of mostly women during a Jan. 5 planning meeting held at Oak Park Public Library. The participants plan to attend the Women's March on Washington and the Women's March on Chicago on Jan. 21.| Michael Romain/Staff

On Thursday, nearly 200 people, mostly women, packed two second-floor meeting rooms inside of the Oak Park Public Library. Collectively, they represented one gust in what New Yorker writer Evan Osnos has called a "gathering storm of protest" against President-elect Donald Trump.

"In this political climate, we as women, and with the support of men, have to send a message to the new administration about human rights," said Oak Park resident Wendy Cole. "There's been a lot of vindication that there's less respect for women from some people at the top. So we need to stand together."

Cole was at the library to gather informational items, marching orders and talking points from activists who are planning the Women's March on Washington the day after Trump's inauguration. The movement materialized from a Facebook event page that was created soon after Trump's shocking Nov. 8 victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Other activists and organizations, perhaps most prominently Al Sharpton, are planning their own demonstrations in Washington D.C. (Sharpton's is Jan. 14), but the Women's March will likely be the largest of those mass actions.

Since its formation in early November, state chapters of the Women's March have formed across the country and 170,000 people have accepted the Facebook invitation to the Inauguration Day march in Washington. Hundreds of thousands more are expected to attend "sister marches" in cities across the country, including Chicago, scheduled to take place simultaneously.

The Jan. 5 planning event at the library was co-hosted by the nonprofit Suburban Unity Alliance, which has joined with other civil and human rights organizations in helping to coordinate the Women's marches.

On Jan. 21, members of SUA and other local organizations, such as the Democratic Party of Oak Park, will take Green Line and Metra trains to Grant Park in downtown Chicago for a one-mile demonstration that's expected to last several hours while other people in attendance at Thursday's meeting, like Cole, will protest in the nation's capital.

Cole, a mother of two, said her son, a senior at Oak Park and River Forest High School, was thinking about accompanying her to Washington, but wondered if some women would rather men not take part — less from an exclusionary standpoint than a need to heal in a safe space, she said.

"I want to do this to feel better," Cole said. "Partly, this is for me. I don't think that Trump and his administration will agree with everything we're doing, but we have to get our voices out there and, hopefully, Trump and the rest of his administration hears us. He said some very offensive, insulting things about so many groups of people."

Anthony Clark, SUA's executive director and founder, was one of the few men in attendance at the planning meeting. He told the standing room audience that SUA was partnering with the Women's March because "fights are not mutually exclusive and empathy is everything."

"I'm a man," said Clark. "It is impossible for me to ever truly understand what it means to be a woman. I will never fully experience sexism. But what I can do is empathize and recognize that sexism and misogyny are wrong. As a black male, it would be hypocritical to say that racism is wrong and yet allow sexism to proliferate in my community."

But the idea of marching after a presidential inauguration didn't go down as smoothly with Oak Park resident John Palmisano, 69, who happened to stumble onto the gathering while visiting the library.

"I rented a room upstairs and when I pulled up to the parking lot, every space was taken," said Palmisano, who described himself as an independent conservative. "There are any number of issues I'll agree with them on and a number I'm opposed to. I'm willing to say, 'Give [Trump] a chance.' I didn't vote for Obama, but I was all for him doing his best and giving him a chance to do whatever he could do. Unfortunately, he got pulled too far to the left in some cases."

For many of those planning on attending the marches, however, the gathering storm of protest is much larger than an incoming president.

"I reflect on the quote from Shirley Chisholm, 'If they don't give you a seat at the table, pull up a folding chair,'" said Oak Park resident Michelle Mbekeani-Wiley. "I'm hoping that we're moving into an era where women no longer have to pull up a folding chair to have their voices elevated."

"I want to stand up against the hatred, bigotry and ignorance that's being promoted in our country and the kind of leadership we're going to have," said Oak Park resident Caren Van Slyke, 67. "Hopefully we can mobilize a movement to fight for people's rights — whether women's rights, workers' rights, immigrants' rights or minority's rights."

Margaret Fulkerson, also 67 and from Oak Park, said that, along with Trump's presidency, "an era of mass resistance in this country" will also be inaugurated on Jan. 21.

"We're looking at dark times," said Fulkerson. "Our democracy is in danger. Trump wants to overturn Roe v. Wade. Paul Ryan wants to defund Planned Parenthood. Their agenda has started. They won, but it's a negative agenda for the American people."

The protests and demonstrations, however, won't matter much if they're not followed by effective action, said Clark.

"Oftentimes, what happens is we get upset about something and we scream, we yell, we march, we may post something on Facebook. Then we walk away and feel better about ourselves. 'Wow, I got that off my chest,'" Clark said. "But what difference did we really make? What difference have we really made if we come back to our communities and don't put in the work," he said.

"You're not eliminating anything. You're just looking cute. Ask yourself, 'What work am I willing to put in once the march is over?' The fight is just beginning."

