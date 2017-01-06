Four armed robberies in five days in Oak Park
Four robberies involving guns occurred in Oak Park — three within a few blocks of one another — in the first week of 2017, according to police reports.
Three of the robberies took place a few blocks from the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Austin Boulevard, and the fourth near the intersection of Berkshire Street and Taylor Avenue.
The first occurred on Jan. 1 at the 7-Eleven convenience store, 240 Chicago Ave., at 11:23 p.m. Two men entered the store — one of them armed with what was described as a "long-barrel, black, older revolver — and stole cash and 4-5 packs of cigarettes. Total loss was an estimated $150. The armed man was described as black, approximately 18 years old, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7, and wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, with a black scarf covering his face, and red shoes. The second offender, who held the door open while his partner entered the store, was described as black, approximately 18 to 20 years old, about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9, and wearing a black jacket and tan pants.
The next day, Jan. 2, the Domino's Pizza, 329 Chicago Ave., was robbed at gunpoint at 7:43 p.m. by two men in black ski masks and black hooded sweatshirts. The two men entered the restaurant and ordered an employee to open the register. Police did not give a description of the weapon used or how much money was stolen. The first offender was described as black, about 5-foot-10 to 5-foot-11, with a medium build, and wore light-colored pants, dark gloves and dark shoes. The second man, also described as black, stood about 5-11 to 6-feet tall, and wore light-colored jeans, black and white gloves and blue gym shoes.
Two more armed robberies occurred less than hour apart on Jan. 5 — one in the 400 block of North Taylor Avenue and the other in the 100 block of Berkshire Street. Both crimes were committed by what police describe as black males approximately 16 years old.
The first armed robbery occurred on Taylor about 7:05 p.m. The two robbers approached the victim from behind and grabbed her backpack. She turned around and one pointed a handgun at her, demanding everything she had. She dropped her silver iPhone 6 with a purple case, along with $20 in cash, on the sidewalk. The other individual picked up the items and the two fled the scene on foot. They were described as wearing black winter hats and dark clothing. The loss was an estimated $620.
About 40 minutes later, two young men, approached a male victim, displayed a handgun and demanded his wallet. He turned over the black Coach wallet, containing $400 in cash, miscellaneous identification and credit cards. The two then fled on foot. They were described as teens, approximately 5-foot-8, wearing black clothing. The loss was an estimated $600.
David Gulbransen Facebook Verified
Posted: January 6th, 2017 4:40 PM
I'm far less concerned with the reporting by the Wednesday Journal than I am the *four armed robberies*. Sheesh.
John Butch Murtagh Facebook Verified
Posted: January 6th, 2017 3:48 PM
On January 5, 2017, three Municipal Officers Electoral Board of the Village of Oak Park conducted reviews of objections to nomination papers required on April being held on April 4, 2017. Eight people (Peppard, Barber, Malinski, Lazewski, Milstein, Brewer, Gallegos, and Takigughi) who applied for village offices are involved. The Municipal Officers have not announced any results at this time.
Bridgett Baron Facebook Verified
Posted: January 6th, 2017 2:45 PM
Josh, First, this is a weekly newspaper, not a daily newspaper. Second, the newspaper was probably informed today, just like I was, via my beat officer and the email list I am on to receive information like this. The email I received was time stamped 1:20 pm, and this story filed at 2:06 pm. I'd say that's a pretty decent turnaround, even for a daily newspaper. The other option would be for the reporter to look at the police reports at Village Hall every day. Considering that we have what, a total of two reporters covering a town of 50,000+, one of whom is also the editor for the Austin Weekly News, I don't think that option is feasible at the moment. Do you subscribe to the WJ, or just read the news for free online?
John Butch Murtagh Facebook Verified
Posted: January 6th, 2017 2:43 PM
......and no one was arrested.
Josh Hasson Facebook Verified
Posted: January 6th, 2017 2:15 PM
and it took a 6th day till the public was notified with this article, not exactly the place to come for cutting edge news