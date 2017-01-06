Embattled candidates make their case at challenge hearing

"Well, I probably would have voted for her on her qualifications," Peppard said.

"No, I didn't misunderstand. I heard what you said, and I'm giving you my response," Lueck said.

"I think you misunderstand …" Peppard said, before Lueck cut him off.

Electoral board member Colette Lueck called out Peppard near the end of the hearing, stating that Peppard's "comment about what somebody looks like and whether or not that has any relevance to their ability to serve is insulting and disrespectful."

During the hearing, Peppard, who has challenged several nominating petitions, aimed to explain that he did not have a personal interest in bringing the challenges. Peppard then explained that he likely would have voted for one of the candidates he had challenged, adding that "she's certainly the prettiest one on the ballot."

The electoral board meeting on Thursday took an unexpected turn, when Kevin Peppard made what he later acknowledged was a sexist comment about one of the candidates whose nominating petition he had challenged.

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

The village of Oak Park's first electoral board meeting became heated at points on Thursday afternoon, as candidates facing challenges to their nominating petitions for the upcoming municipal election argued their cases for remaining on the ballot.

Six of 12 candidates for village trustee and village clerk have been challenged – trustee candidates Glenn Brewer, Peter Barber and Emily Masalski and clerk candidates Elia Gallegos, Lori Malinski and Mas Takiguchi.

The electoral board is a three-member panel – Oak Park Mayor Anan Abu-Taleb, Village Clerk Teresa Powell and outgoing Oak Park Trustee Colette Lueck – that will hear arguments and determine whether candidates will get a place on the ballot for the April 4 election.

Candidates and their attorneys must file legal briefs in the cases by Jan. 9. A second hearing has been scheduled for 3 p.m. at Oak Park Village Hall, 123 Madison St., on Jan. 12.

Prior to making their arguments, some who had filed objections to various petitions aimed to have members of the electoral board recused from the hearings because of potential conflicts of interest.

Most notably, perhaps, was the exchange between trustee candidate Emily Masalski and Abu-Taleb. Masalski said Abu-Taleb should be removed from the panel because of a meeting she had with the mayor prior to filing her petition signatures.

Masalski argued that Abu-Taleb could not be an impartial judge, because he encouraged her to not run for the trustee seat at a meeting at a local diner on Dec. 27.

"Upon sitting down in the booth [at the restaurant where they met] President Abu-Taleb asked me how he could convince me not to run for village of Oak Park trustee," she said.

Village Attorney Paul Stephanides informed Masalski that the only test for whether an electoral board member could be removed from the panel was if they were a candidate in one of the contested elections.

Abu-Taleb fired back that he met her as a friend as he did with other candidates running for the board of trustees and that his comment was made in jest.

"At one point, like a friend saying to their friend who is about to get married [I said] 'Are you sure you want to do this? Can I talk you out of it?' This is how I presented it to Emily that day. It wasn't, 'What can I do to talk you out of it?' meaning don't run. I said then that I just wanted to make sure it was a joke and she agreed, and we laughed about it," he said.

Masalski maintained that she thought the comment was inappropriate, to which Abu-Taleb replied, "And you say that with a straight face. OK."

Masalski has been challenged by two Oak Park residents – Kevin Peppard and George Lazewski – who claim that she did not collection the requisite 251 signatures needed to get on the ballot. That's a number equal to 5 percent of the 5,021 votes cast in the most recent municipal election.

Masalski argued that a discrepancy in the village code stated that the number of signatures needed was equal to 1 percent of the votes cast in the last election.

Peppard, who has also brought challenges against Brewer, Barber, Malinski, Takiguchi and Gallegos, also urged electoral board members Powell and Lueck to recuse themselves from the panel because both had run in past elections with Barber and Powell on slates chosen by the Village Manager Association.

Both Powell and Lueck chose to remain on the electoral board, despite the request.

Peppard has argued that in the case of Takiguchi, the some petition pages were not properly notarized, claiming that the notary signed some pages by drawing four stars instead of submitting a signature, which "showed contempt for the process."

Peppard also has argued that the petitions submitted by Gallegos were not bound in any way, which is a violation of the election code. He has told Wednesday Journal that the pages are required to be bound to prevent potential fraud.

Gallegos acknowledged that she did not bind the pages but requested that the board allow her name to appear on the ballot.

Both Peppard and former village Trustee Robert Milstein brought challenges against the Village Manager Association-slated candidates Brewer, Barber and Malinski. Both argue that the three candidates inappropriately submitted signature petitions as a group, rather than individually.

The VMA candidates submitted 735 signatures, but Peppard said that even if they could submit signatures as a group, they would not have had the requisite 753 signatures needed to equal to 5 percent of the number of voters in the last election.

Contact:

Email: tim@oakpark.com