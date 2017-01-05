Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
14°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Wright's landmark Winslow House sells for $1.375 million

Historic home changes hands for first time since 1958

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print
Show/Hide Gallery

Frank Lloyd Wright's Winslow House

By Deborah Kadin

River Forest's most significant piece of architectural history and the first breakthrough in Prairie-style design by Frank Lloyd Wright has been sold.

The Winslow home and stable, at 515 Auvergne Place, which had been on and off the market for nearly three years, sold in December to buyers from out of town, said Pamela Tilton, the agent with Jameson Sotheby's International Realty, the agent for the house.

The Cook County Recorder of Deeds has not recorded the sale yet, but the property reportedly sold for $1,375,000 on Dec. 16, 2016, according to online listing information. That's more than $1 million less than the original asking price of $2.4 million in December 2013.

The current and future owners would not comment, Tilton added. Efforts by Wednesday Journal to reach out to the current owners were unsuccessful.

There is no indication what the new owner intends to do with the home, but members of the River Forest Historic Preservation Commission will try to start a dialogue as soon as they can to find out what that intent might be, Tom Zurowski, the commission's chairman, said.

Commission member Dave Franek said the Winslow House is to River Forest what the Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio is to Oak Park.

"It would be hard to imagine someone would buy such an iconic structure and then demolish it. It may require some level of investment, but it's certainly one of Wright's five or 10 well-known commissions anywhere," Franek said.

Designed in 1893 and built in 1894, the 5,036-square-foot, four-bedroom house was considered Wright's first major commission as an independent architect. Building on Wright's experiences working for Chicago architect Louis Sullivan, and closely related to his experiments with the design of his own home in Oak Park, the house marked a decisive step forward in Wright's career, said David Bagnall, curator and director of interpretation for the Frank Lloyd Wright Trust.

"He always considered the Winslow house extremely important to his career," Bagnall said. "Looking back on it in 1936, he described it as 'the first Prairie house.'"

Because of its significance, the home was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1970. 

There have few owners of the house. The most recent were the late Bill and June Walker, who bought it in 1958, according to a 2013 Wednesday Journal article when the home was put on the market by their son, Paul.

But when the Vilas House came down in 2009 and then Mars Mansion in 2015, River Forest's preservationists expressed concerns that the village's toothless protections for historic homes would result in River Forest becoming another Hinsdale, where demolishing historic homes and building new one in their place had been commonplace. One of the homes they feared would be razed was the Winslow House.

With uncertainty about the new owner's intent, Zurowski said, "it is in our interest to get ahead of the game and be proactive. We will send them a letter to welcome them and inform them the [Historic Preservation Commission] is here as a resource."

Franek added he was "glad it has a new owner. I hope they continue the Walkers' tradition of stewardship."

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Season of Giving 2016

Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

complete drivel!

By Barbara Joan

Posted: January 5th, 2017 2:26 PM

On: Responding to Trump

Ray, if that's actually Schumer's position, it's as...

By David Hammond

Posted: January 5th, 2017 2:00 PM

On: Responding to Trump

When conservatives still think that losing a...

By Mike Hanline

Posted: January 5th, 2017 1:41 PM

On: Responding to Trump

@ David - Progressives intend to progress toward a one...

By Ray Simpson

Posted: January 5th, 2017 1:33 PM

On: Responding to Trump

The Tier 1 Pensions are a bit of a straw man/red...

By Ben Conley

Posted: January 5th, 2017 1:25 PM

On: Doubling down at D97

@Ben - While it certainly won't be the...

By Nick A Binotti

Posted: January 5th, 2017 12:39 PM

On: Doubling down at D97

or non-socialist David. And we wonder why Trump was...

By Ada Johnson Tikkanen

Posted: January 5th, 2017 12:22 PM

On: Responding to Trump

(sins of the past do not justify penalizing current...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: January 5th, 2017 11:49 AM

On: Doubling down at D97

U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump has absolutely...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: January 5th, 2017 11:45 AM

On: OPRF wrestling coach reinstated

The sewer system and flush toilets are considered...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: January 5th, 2017 11:42 AM

On: Responding to Trump

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close