Sports roundup: Relays power Fenwick boys swimming on Senior Night
Friars finish first in all three relay races; Lulich wins 100 backstroke
By Marty Farmer
The Fenwick High School boys swimming team took first in all three relay races against visiting Brother Rice and St. Ignatius on Jan. 24. The sweep set the tone for a celebratory Senior Night, with Fenwick now turning its attention to the MCAC tournament and IHSA sectional. The Friars will host both of those events.
On Senior Night, the 200-yard medley relay of Ben Lulich, Dan Lynch, Kevin Finn and Conor Hendzel finished first with a time of 1 minute, 42.76 seconds in the second race of the night. In the 200 freestyle relay, Hendzel, Kyle Poland, Lynch and Liam Hutchinson won their race with a time of 1:29.61. The Friars completed a sweep of the relay titles when the quartet of Matt Hoban, Hendzel, Poland and Hutchinson recorded a time of 3:17.28 in the 400 freestyle relay.
In the individual events, Lulich touched the wall at 58.44 to win the 100-yard backstroke. Hutchinson earned a pair of runner-up results in the 200 freestyle (1:45.27) and 500 free (4:49.44). Hoban placed second in the 200 individual medley (2:10.35) and third in the 500 free (5:06.55). In the 100 breaststroke, Luis Murphy swam a time of 1:06.25 to place second. Lynch placed third in the 200 free (2:12.58) and 100 breaststroke (1:06.49).
Fenwick boys basketball
Although the Fenwick High School boys basketball team took two of three games against St. Joseph last season, the Chargers won the game that mattered the most. St. Joseph withstood Mike Smith's 34 points to upset the top-seeded Friars 59-55 in the Westinghouse Sectional title game last year
On Friday, however, Fenwick resumed its winning ways against the Chargers with a 66-51 victory in Westchester. Four players scored in double figures for the Friars, led by junior guard Sam Daniels and freshman guard DJ Steward with 17 points apiece. Senior forward/center Mike O'Laughlin (14 points) and senior swingman Jamal Nixon (13 points) also contributed for the victors.
Fenwick controlled the game from start to finish with a 20-10 advantage after one quarter and 43-21 halftime lead. Although he suited up, senior point guard Jacob Keller didn't play due to a bone bruise on his foot.
The Friars (16-4, 7-0 CCL North) will host DePaul Prep Friday at 7 p.m. and Riverside-Brookfield Saturday at 6 p.m.
OPRF boys basketball
The Huskies (15-6, 6-1) remained in contention for the West Suburban Conference Silver Division championship with a pair of wins last week. OPRF defeated Lyons Township Saturday as Isaiah Fuller scored 18 points and Malachi Ross contributed 12 points and nine rebounds.
"We had our best first quarter of the year against LT," OPRF coach Matt Maloney said. "Our defensive energy set the tone for the game and helped us score 22 first-quarter points."
The Huskies also beat Proviso West 68-56 with a balanced offensive attack. Sophomore guard Dashon Enoch scored 18 points and senior forward Jared Scott had 15 points. Senior forward Cam Gross finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
OPRF hockey
The Huskies closed out the regular season with an impressive 5-2 victory over visiting Maine Township at the Ridgeland Common Recreation Complex. Goaltender Ben Ostler and forward Liam Burns were picked as AHAI All-State players. The All-State game will be held in Bensenville on Monday, Feb. 13.
Fenwick hockey
The Friars edged Notre Dame 3-2 in the CCHL Kennedy Cup quarterfinals. Fenwick takes on Brother Rice in the semifinals. Senior defenseman Louie Gomez earned AHAI All-State honors.
Contact:
Email: marty@oakpark.com Twitter: @OakParkSports
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Jerry, writing for the McDonald's corporation...
By David Hammond
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:45 PM
And here comes the ole slippery slope. This whole...
By Ada Johnson Tikkanen
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:41 PM
Once again we have zoning regulations which mean...
By Priscilla Sibley
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:33 PM
I, like David, saw the Founder at the Lake with a...
By Jerry Sebesta
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:31 PM
I'll be happy to talk with you about Nica after I...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:17 PM
Bourdain's life is the envy of every food writer in...
By David Hammond
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:01 PM
My wife and I arrived early, in order to "get a...
By Bob Burke
Posted: January 31st, 2017 8:46 PM
Many attendees were residents of condo buildings in...
By Janet Haisman
Posted: January 31st, 2017 8:45 PM
I call for a do-over meeting. The Village Economic...
By Maura O'Hara
Posted: January 31st, 2017 8:32 PM
I second Jolyn! We need another hotel. Perfect...
By Ada Johnson Tikkanen
Posted: January 31st, 2017 7:44 PM