Sports roundup: Relays power Fenwick boys swimming on Senior Night

Fenwick swimmer Matt Hoban placed second in the 200 individual medley (2:10.35) and third in the 500 freestyle (5:06.55) at the Friars' home triangular against St. Ignatius and Brother Rice. (Photo by Don Bartecki)

By Marty Farmer

Sports Editor

The Fenwick High School boys swimming team took first in all three relay races against visiting Brother Rice and St. Ignatius on Jan. 24. The sweep set the tone for a celebratory Senior Night, with Fenwick now turning its attention to the MCAC tournament and IHSA sectional. The Friars will host both of those events.

On Senior Night, the 200-yard medley relay of Ben Lulich, Dan Lynch, Kevin Finn and Conor Hendzel finished first with a time of 1 minute, 42.76 seconds in the second race of the night. In the 200 freestyle relay, Hendzel, Kyle Poland, Lynch and Liam Hutchinson won their race with a time of 1:29.61. The Friars completed a sweep of the relay titles when the quartet of Matt Hoban, Hendzel, Poland and Hutchinson recorded a time of 3:17.28 in the 400 freestyle relay.

In the individual events, Lulich touched the wall at 58.44 to win the 100-yard backstroke. Hutchinson earned a pair of runner-up results in the 200 freestyle (1:45.27) and 500 free (4:49.44). Hoban placed second in the 200 individual medley (2:10.35) and third in the 500 free (5:06.55). In the 100 breaststroke, Luis Murphy swam a time of 1:06.25 to place second. Lynch placed third in the 200 free (2:12.58) and 100 breaststroke (1:06.49).

Fenwick boys basketball

Although the Fenwick High School boys basketball team took two of three games against St. Joseph last season, the Chargers won the game that mattered the most. St. Joseph withstood Mike Smith's 34 points to upset the top-seeded Friars 59-55 in the Westinghouse Sectional title game last year

On Friday, however, Fenwick resumed its winning ways against the Chargers with a 66-51 victory in Westchester. Four players scored in double figures for the Friars, led by junior guard Sam Daniels and freshman guard DJ Steward with 17 points apiece. Senior forward/center Mike O'Laughlin (14 points) and senior swingman Jamal Nixon (13 points) also contributed for the victors.

Fenwick controlled the game from start to finish with a 20-10 advantage after one quarter and 43-21 halftime lead. Although he suited up, senior point guard Jacob Keller didn't play due to a bone bruise on his foot.

The Friars (16-4, 7-0 CCL North) will host DePaul Prep Friday at 7 p.m. and Riverside-Brookfield Saturday at 6 p.m.

OPRF boys basketball

The Huskies (15-6, 6-1) remained in contention for the West Suburban Conference Silver Division championship with a pair of wins last week. OPRF defeated Lyons Township Saturday as Isaiah Fuller scored 18 points and Malachi Ross contributed 12 points and nine rebounds.

"We had our best first quarter of the year against LT," OPRF coach Matt Maloney said. "Our defensive energy set the tone for the game and helped us score 22 first-quarter points."

The Huskies also beat Proviso West 68-56 with a balanced offensive attack. Sophomore guard Dashon Enoch scored 18 points and senior forward Jared Scott had 15 points. Senior forward Cam Gross finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

OPRF hockey

The Huskies closed out the regular season with an impressive 5-2 victory over visiting Maine Township at the Ridgeland Common Recreation Complex. Goaltender Ben Ostler and forward Liam Burns were picked as AHAI All-State players. The All-State game will be held in Bensenville on Monday, Feb. 13.

Fenwick hockey

The Friars edged Notre Dame 3-2 in the CCHL Kennedy Cup quarterfinals. Fenwick takes on Brother Rice in the semifinals. Senior defenseman Louie Gomez earned AHAI All-State honors.

