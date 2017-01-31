A 100.8 kilowatt solar photovoltaic (PV) system is on the south roof (above ice rink) at Ridgeland Common. | Courtesy Park District of Oak Park

Solar panels installed at Ridgeland Common, Longfellow

Renewable energy will reduce operating costs and carbon footprint

In continued efforts to utilize solar energy at a cost-effective price, the Park District of Oak Park has installed new solar panel systems at Ridgeland Common and Longfellow Center.

Previously, a 19.6 kilowatt solar panel system was installed during construction of the Austin Gardens Environmental Education Center.

At Ridgeland Common, a 100.8 kilowatt solar photovoltaic (PV) system has been installed on the south roof (above ice rink) by Eco Solar Solutions. The solar system is owned by Realgy, LLC, an alternative energy service supplier in Illinois that owns six solar PV systems.

Per their agreement, the park district is leasing the Ridgeland Common roof to Realgy with the latter paying for the solar system's installation and maintenance. In return, the park district will pay for the power generated by the solar panels at a market-based cost, which is estimated at about five percent lower than ComEd rates.

The solar panel system at Ridgeland Common will produce over 125,000 kilowatt hours of energy annually and more than 3.1 million kilowatt hours over the next 25 years.

The solar panels are also estimated to save the park district approximately $7,000 annually through energy service and delivery costs.

"The solar system will reduce not only our operating expenses but our carbon footprint," said Jan Arnold, park district executive director, in a press release. "The park district is always looking to expand solar opportunities to increase sustainability as well as improve our overall environmental conditions."

At Longfellow Center, 20 solar panels have been installed to power 5.7 kilowatts of solar energy. The park district partnered with the National Resources Defense Council (NRDC) on the cost of the solar panels' installation.

"NRDC gifted half of the solar panels at Longfellow Park to meet the requirements of the Living Building Challenge," said Chris Lindgren, the park district's buildings and grounds chief.

According to Lindgren, the Living Building Challenge is the most rigorous green building certification that can be acquired.

"NRDC chose the park district as their partner due to the strong stance that the park district has on sustainability," Lindgren said. "They were very impressed with our recent efforts on green infrastructure and happy to gift this system to us. The park district decided to match the panels given to us, and this system will provide most if not all of the power needs in the summer months."

According to the park district, the solar panels will provide a substantial amount of the power needed at Longfellow Center, Ridgeland at Adams. With that energy savings, the park district should be able to recover all costs from the purchase and installation of the solar system in less than six years.

Although three park district facilities are currently generating solar energy, expansion is possible.

"Sustainability is one of the park district's strategic initiatives and also one of our core values," Lindgren said. "We will always be looking at areas for renewable energy, although currently we do not have a next site in mind."

