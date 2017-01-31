Shedding Oak Park's insularity

By Dan Haley

Editor and Publisher

In a moment when a rogue president is closing America's borders to refugees and immigrants from majority Muslim countries, in a moment when that same president caricatures the complex problems of Chicago and wrongly portrays our historically black neighborhoods as nothing beyond violence and devastation, it was a balm to spend last Thursday evening in the sanctuary of the Greater St. John Bible Church in Austin.

There gathered the annual meeting of the Community of Congregations. It was not by accident that the Oak Park-River Forest Community of Congregations met in neighboring Austin last week. As with so much that needs doing, it was by intention that this mostly white group of faithful activists was in the chapel of Rev. Ira Acree's church. Before the evening closed but after the fine meal in the church hall, after the welcome in the sanctuary, after the small-group discussions and after the reports from the varied charitable efforts sponsored by this group, there was the single action item of the meeting.

By acclamation, the group of 24 congregations chose to drop the geographic limits of "Oak Park-River Forest" from its name, acknowledging the strong work of the past two years in prayerfully connecting with church leaders in Austin and Garfield Park.

It wasn't more than 15 or so years ago, that this group last changed its name. What for decades had been the Community of Churches became the Community of Congregations. That opened the doors for the local Jewish temples to join in, and, hell, they even let the Unitarians in.

All of this is part of the gradual shedding of Oak Park insularity. The insularity simultaneously allowed the generous and necessary focus on racial integration within the village's narrow borders while we threw up stiff, largely impenetrable walls on those same borders. The cul-de-sacs installed in the 1970s on every non-commercial intersection along Austin Boulevard from North Avenue to Roosevelt Road are not quite as offensive as Trump's plan for a wall to blot out Mexico, but the intention was not so dissimilar.

Even as Oak Park basked in its press clippings and deserved awards for its commitment to diversity, the historic ties between Oak Park and Austin withered. The intimate bonds of shared families, easy commerce and common values were replaced with fear and enforced distance.

The distrust was also mutual, with many in Austin resentful of Oak Park and suspicious of most of the limited outreach efforts as potential signs that white Oak Park might just want to colonize this proud black community.

For a quarter-century now, Wednesday Journal has also published the Austin Weekly News (edited by WJ education reporter Michael Romain), making us one of a handful of businesses working on both sides of the boulevard. We, too, subscribed to the theory that the neighborhoods were more different than similar, and so we followed our model of publishing entirely local papers, which gave few hints of a shared root.

That changed in recent years under the leadership of Dawn Ferencak, our associate publisher. She grasped that the frayed ties were still ties, that Oak Park and Austin had shared needs. And out of that sense, we created informal groups we called West Side Bridge, West Side Women, West Side Men, which brought together good people from both communities for a meal and conversation.

We see shared efforts by the local chambers in Austin and Oak Park. We see tighter relationships between police in Oak Park and Austin. The Oak Park Regional Housing Center is building programs in Austin.

And now our faith communities, powerful and abiding forces, are finding practical and inspired ways to partner.

It will be neighborhood by neighborhood, organization by organization, congregation by congregation that we put fear aside, acknowledge difference but are not separated by it, and that we nurture hope in a troubling moment.

Contact:

Email: dhaley@wjinc.com Twitter: @OPEditor