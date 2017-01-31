Sally Caldicott, 59

Sarah (Sally) Miller Caldicott, 59, former Oak Park resident, died unexpectedly at her home in Boca Raton, Florida on Jan. 24, 2017. Born on Dec. 27, 1957 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Sylvia Lucas Miller and Richard H. Miller, she graduated from Wellesley College in 1980 and from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College in 1984 with a master's degree in marketing.

Her business career included positions at Quaker Oats and Helene Curtis, where she served as director of international marketing. She established her own firm, StarWaves Marketing, which was designed to serve small companies.

A great-grandniece of Thomas Alva Edison, after long years of studying Edison's career, she wrote Innovate Like Edison with co-author Michael J. Gelb. She then began a career as a consultant to major businesses, including some Fortune 500 companies, promoting Edison's innovation techniques and strategies. This led to her second book, Midnight Lunch, which was followed by her e-book, Inventing the Future: What Would Thomas Edison Be Doing Today?

She founded and became CEO of Power Patterns of Innovation, which promotes the application of Edison's methods to modern business, which led to a speaking and lecturing career and conducting numerous seminars on best practices to innovate.

In 1984, she married Brian Caldicott, with whom she had two sons, Nicholas and Connor. They were divorced in 1993. She moved to Weston, Florida with Nick and Connor and in 2006, moved back to Illinois. She lived for many years in Oak Park, where she met, and in July of 2012, married Wayne Myers, senior pastor of Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church. A few years later she and Wayne moved to Boca Raton, Florida when he became pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Pompano Beach, aka "The Pink Church."

Sally Caldicott was a kind and affectionate soul who led a life of compassion and contagious optimism. She was an accomplished musician, author, international businesswoman, and a loving wife and parent.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne; her sons, Nicholas (Alexa) and Connor; her step-sons, Daniel and Taylor; her siblings, Cindi Smith (Paul) and Richard H. Miller Jr. (Pam); her parents and her step-mother, Miriam Reading; her former husband, Brian Caldicott (Dawn); her step-sisters, Rebecca Howell (John), Lindsey Korth (William), Mathilda Wheeler (Andrew), Ann Reading and Elizabeth Reading (Keith); and many other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 at Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church, 744 Fair Oaks Ave., Oak Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Chautauqua Foundation, Chautauqua, NY; Wellesley College; Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College; First Presbyterian Church of Boca Raton, Florida; Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church of Oak Park; or a charity of the donor's choice.