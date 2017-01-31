Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
37°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Sally Caldicott, 59

Businesswoman, author

Opinion: Obituaries

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Sally Caldicott

Sarah (Sally) Miller Caldicott, 59, former Oak Park resident, died unexpectedly at her home in Boca Raton, Florida on Jan. 24, 2017. Born on Dec. 27, 1957 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Sylvia Lucas Miller and Richard H. Miller, she graduated from Wellesley College in 1980 and from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College in 1984 with a master's degree in marketing. 

Her business career included positions at Quaker Oats and Helene Curtis, where she served as director of international marketing. She established her own firm, StarWaves Marketing, which was designed to serve small companies. 

A great-grandniece of Thomas Alva Edison, after long years of studying Edison's career, she wrote Innovate Like Edison with co-author Michael J. Gelb. She then began a career as a consultant to major businesses, including some Fortune 500 companies, promoting Edison's innovation techniques and strategies. This led to her second book, Midnight Lunch, which was followed by her e-book, Inventing the Future: What Would Thomas Edison Be Doing Today? 

She founded and became CEO of Power Patterns of Innovation, which promotes the application of Edison's methods to modern business, which led to a speaking and lecturing career and conducting numerous seminars on best practices to innovate. 

In 1984, she married Brian Caldicott, with whom she had two sons, Nicholas and Connor. They were divorced in 1993. She moved to Weston, Florida with Nick and Connor and in 2006, moved back to Illinois. She lived for many years in Oak Park, where she met, and in July of 2012, married Wayne Myers, senior pastor of Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church. A few years later she and Wayne moved to Boca Raton, Florida when he became pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Pompano Beach, aka "The Pink Church." 

Sally Caldicott was a kind and affectionate soul who led a life of compassion and contagious optimism. She was an accomplished musician, author, international businesswoman, and a loving wife and parent. 

She is survived by her husband, Wayne; her sons, Nicholas (Alexa) and Connor; her step-sons, Daniel and Taylor; her siblings, Cindi Smith (Paul) and Richard H. Miller Jr. (Pam); her parents and her step-mother, Miriam Reading; her former husband, Brian Caldicott (Dawn); her step-sisters, Rebecca Howell (John), Lindsey Korth (William), Mathilda Wheeler (Andrew), Ann Reading and Elizabeth Reading (Keith); and many other relatives. 

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 at Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church, 744 Fair Oaks Ave., Oak Park. 

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Chautauqua Foundation, Chautauqua, NY; Wellesley College; Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College; First Presbyterian Church of Boca Raton, Florida; Fair Oaks Presbyterian Church of Oak Park; or a charity of the donor's choice.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

CLASSIC PAINTING

Fast & Neat Painting/Taping/Plaster Repair Low Cost 708.749.0011

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Abu-Taleb wants this tower built and whatever he...

By Jim Coughlin

Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:58 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

Jerry, writing for the McDonald's corporation...

By David Hammond

Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:45 PM

On: Local Boy Makes Good, Does Some...

And here comes the ole slippery slope. This whole...

By Ada Johnson Tikkanen

Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:41 PM

On: Local Boy Makes Good, Does Some...

Once again we have zoning regulations which mean...

By Priscilla Sibley

Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:33 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

I, like David, saw the Founder at the Lake with a...

By Jerry Sebesta

Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:31 PM

On: Local Boy Makes Good, Does Some...

I'll be happy to talk with you about Nica after I...

By Bill Dwyer

Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:17 PM

On: Local Boy Makes Good, Does Some...

Bourdain's life is the envy of every food writer in...

By David Hammond

Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:01 PM

On: Local Boy Makes Good, Does Some...

My wife and I arrived early, in order to "get a...

By Bob Burke

Posted: January 31st, 2017 8:46 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

Many attendees were residents of condo buildings in...

By Janet Haisman

Posted: January 31st, 2017 8:45 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

I call for a do-over meeting. The Village Economic...

By Maura O'Hara

Posted: January 31st, 2017 8:32 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close