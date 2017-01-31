Roberta "Robin" Bruce, 75, a 45-year resident of River Forest, died at her daughter's home in Lebanon, Illinois on Jan. 23, 2017. Born on Sept. 16, 1941 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Harold Barclay and Margaret (nee Zinn) Hargreaves, she was raised in Malvern, Pennsylvania and graduated from Conestoga Valley High School, then attended Wheaton College and received her bachelor's degree in education. She taught U.S. History in Maryland and in LaGrange and was a substitute special education teacher in both the River Forest and Oak Park school districts for many years.

An active member of Oak Park's Calvary Memorial Church, a prayer partner, and a Sunday School teacher, she was also an avid perennial gardener.

Robin Bruce is survived by Robert E. Bruce, her husband of 47 years; her children, Jennifer (Brad) Giemza, Bonnie (Tom) Krumsieg and Robert E. III (Erin); her grandchildren, Jackson Giemza, Abigail Giemza, Ellie Krumsieg, Jonathan Krumsieg, David Krumsieg, Luke Krumsieg, Grace Krumsieg, Hannah Krumsieg, Naomi Krumsieg and Fiona Bruce; and her sisters, Sheila Hargreaves, Louise Lavenau and Martha (Carl) Brown.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. until time of service, 11 a.m., at Calvary Memorial Church, 931 Lake St., Oak Park 60301, followed by interment at Forest Home Cemetery.

The family appreciates memorials to Calvary Memorial Church or to Wycliffe Bible Translators, P.O. Box 628200, Orlando, Florida 32862.

Arrangements were by Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 708-383-3191 and www.drechslerbrownandwilliams.com.