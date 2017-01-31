Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
37°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Reducing the stigma of mental health issues

Opinion: Columns

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Kimberly Lightford

State senator, 4th Dist.

On Aug. 30, a woman walked into Congressman Danny Davis' office, poured hand sanitizer over herself and set herself on fire. I still think about this incident, and for many people it may be difficult to grasp how someone could harm themselves in this manner.  

However, I don't ask myself why this woman did what she did. The real question is: "What could have been done to help her long before this happened?"

When I heard about what happened at Cong. Davis' office, I was still working on legislation requiring mental health screenings for school-age children. My heart hurt for that woman, and it made that proposal even more important to me so that just maybe it could help someone struggling just like her. 

It was signed into law on Friday.

I want young people struggling with mental health to have the option to get help. I want families to know that if their child is battling a mental health issue, it is normal, they have treatment options, and it does not have to stand in the way of their greatness.

Young people should know they are not alone in this fight. There are so many people in our state, country and world who have the same issues they do. But most of all, know that you can get through this.

I look forward to the implementation of this legislation. We are taking an important step in fighting the stigma of mental health, combating suicide and creating a better learning environment for all children.

Requiring screenings for our children is a good step forward, but we are going to have to invest more effort and resources to deal with these issues. I will continue working with advocates and communities to bring more comprehensive solutions to mental health issues.

 I encourage communities, families and friends to spread awareness of mental health, and continue fighting for those who are suffering.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Answer Book 2016

To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

HISTORIC
MAYWOOD MANOR
902 S. 3RD AVENUE
(behind Aldi)

Tired of renting? Why not consider buying an affordable 2BR condo w/ 1000 sq ft of living space on this historic site at less than market rents? Savings are built in from a unique 12 year tax freeze plus lower utility costs from energy saving...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Bourdain's life is the envy of every food writer in...

By David Hammond

Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:01 PM

On: Local Boy Makes Good, Does Some...

My wife and I arrived early, in order to "get a...

By Bob Burke

Posted: January 31st, 2017 8:46 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

Many attendees were residents of condo buildings in...

By Janet Haisman

Posted: January 31st, 2017 8:45 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

I call for a do-over meeting. The Village Economic...

By Maura O'Hara

Posted: January 31st, 2017 8:32 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

I second Jolyn! We need another hotel. Perfect...

By Ada Johnson Tikkanen

Posted: January 31st, 2017 7:44 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

Oak Park needs an upscale hotel! No more rentals or...

By Jolyn Crawford

Posted: January 31st, 2017 6:43 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

Here we go again! Let us provide a little background...

By Christine Vernon

Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:56 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

Let's see if we can follow how we got here: we...

By Michael Nevins

Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:40 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

This was so obviously a presentation to satisfy their...

By Maribeth Dunkley

Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:28 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

No No No to more high-rises downtown, especially given...

By Wendy Greenhouse

Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:24 PM

On: Hundreds roll out for tower proposal

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close