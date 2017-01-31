Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
Plenty to talk about

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

Thank you for alerting neighbors and stakeholders to the Jan. 30 community meeting about Albion Residential's planned development at the site of the old Lyttons building on Lake and Forest. The meeting's stated intention was to discuss the density of the project as well as shadows cast by the structure. In addition, the general form and size of the building will be revealed. 

While it is commendable that Albion is engaging the community at a relatively early phase, I hope this opportunity didn't pass without other key issues being touched upon:

1. Is there going to be a traffic study conducted that takes into account both the residential component of the building as well as potential retail tenants below?

2. How is the building construction going to be coordinated with the comprehensive Lake Street repaving and streetscaping project slated to begin in 2018?

3. Will the garage constructed for the building be able to be used by both residents as well as retail shoppers? As Cooper's Hawk and other businesses come online, the Vantage garage will be much more heavily utilized.

James Taglia

Oak Park

