Home
News
Dining
Shopping
Directory
Real Estate
Classified
Community

Parking mish-mash

Opinion: Editorials

By Editorial

Our Views

In the making for, what, 70 years? Oak Park is finally going to step back and take a new look at the tangled mish-mash of its parking regulations. Conceived and incrementally enacted from the days of DeSotos and Hudsons, built for a town of one-car families, the Oak Park Village Board has now charged staff and the Transportation Commission with an eight-month review of all things parking.

This is an exceptionally good idea.

No system that has been built, fundamentally, to solve a single micro-issue at a time can stand much scrutiny at the macro level. So a traffic diverter installed to appease one block's residents might not make as much sense when the view is of an entire quadrant of the village. Fifteen-minute meters installed to satisfy a dry cleaner and a now out-of-business pharmacist warrant a new look.

And while we applaud the "guiding principles" laid out by the village board before it sent the Transportation Commission off into the desert for two-thirds of a year — sustainability, public safety and customer service — we'd suggest more pre-study clarity is needed.

First up, how about a one-sheeter that sets out all the current revenues and costs linked to our parking system. On the revenue side: Parking meter revenues, garage revenues, parking tickets by day part, on-street overnight parking by both the nightly pass and by quarterly permits, vehicle stickers. On the cost side: remaining debt service and maintenance on the parking garages, annual leases on surface lots rented by the village, wages and benefits for the "community service officers/ticket generators." 

And then, because most fundamentally there isn't enough space to park, the village board needs to set its priorities and values for apportioning the parking we do have. Are parking tickets in our retail areas truly designed to create customer turnover for stores and restaurants or are they a profit center? Is the overnight parking ban vital to Oak Park in the same way the diversity statement is vital or is it just a way to placate single-family homeowners at the expense of apartment renters? Are we able yet to prove that the tall buildings in downtown are really able to operate with fewer tenant parking spaces because of the virtues of "multi-modal transit orientations"?

Only after the village leadership frames out answers to these questions can the Transportation Commission deduce best practices and most current technology.

