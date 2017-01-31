On minimum wage, River Forest may opt-out of Cook County law

By Deborah Kadin

River Forest appears to be leaning toward opting out of two ordinances that starting July 1 would impose some working conditions on private businesses throughout Cook County.

Village trustees asked Greg Smith, the village attorney, to look at the merits and legal ramifications of not adopting the county rules that would raise the minimum wage and require employees to get paid sick leave. Smith also will look at a legal opinion the Cook County State's Attorney Office issued in October noting that the county lacks the home rule authority to enact the living wage.

In addition, Smith will see if opting out could have any repercussions on the village's relationship with the county.

In late October, the Cook County board adopted an ordinance that would raise the current hourly minimum wage from $8.25 to $10 on July 1. The wage would gradually increase to $13 in 2020. Subsequent increases would be at the rate of inflation.

At the same time, the county passed an ordinance which spelled out that an employee in Cook County working at least 80 hours within any 120-day period can be eligible for paid sick leave.

Both rules would take effect on July 1 and exclude units of government from both. There has been no opinion set yet on paid sick leave.

Village President Catherine Adduci said the county ordinance adds to an already confusing picture of minimum wage laws that are in effect.

"The question to think about is because of so many conflicting bills, does this make sense to opt out of the county. We have to have some simplicity, we have to have one rule," said Adduci, referring to the state and federal laws governing minimum wage.

The one path that seemed attractive to some trustees is to use as a template the ordinance Barrington adopted in December. The far west suburban community did not opt-out but created a new section of its code making federal and state laws on minimum wage and paid sick leave applicable to businesses in the community. Smith has also been directed to look at that.

"I'm concerned about the way a law is written, that units of government are, "said Trustee Mike Gibbs. "I'm not a fan of businesses following rules that governments don't have to follow themselves."

The federal government's hourly minimum wage is $7.25; it has not been raised since 2009. The state's current hourly minimum wage is $8.25 and it could rise to $9 an hour if a bill pending in the Illinois Senate becomes law. That law would exempt Cook County and Chicago, according to a spokesman for the Illinois Senate President's Office.