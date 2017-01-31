Oak Park man detained at O'Hare

Protestors were out in force at O'Hare International Airport on Jan. 28. to protest President Trump's ban on refugees from some Middle Eastern Muslim countries. According to the Sun-Times, a man who resides in Oak Park was held and then released after flying into O'Hare. | WILLIAM CAMARGO/Staff Photographer

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

An unidentified Oak Park resident was allegedly one of 18 travelers who were detained at O'Hare Airport over the weekend, following President Donald Trump's executive order blocking refugees and green card holders from seven Muslim majority countries from entering the country, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Sun-Times reports that U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., said the Oak Park man is originally from Iran and has dual citizenship in his home country and the United Kingdom. Schakowsky told the Sun-Times that the man has a U.S. green card.

A representative of Schakowsky's office did not return a phone call requesting additional information.

Trump's executive order barred people from entering the United States from the following seven countries: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan, Yemen and Iran.

The order and detainments resulted in dozens of people being detained at airports across the nation, sparking protests at O'Hare and elsewhere.

Contact:

Email: tim@oakpark.com