Oak Park man detained at O'Hare
An unidentified Oak Park resident was allegedly one of 18 travelers who were detained at O'Hare Airport over the weekend, following President Donald Trump's executive order blocking refugees and green card holders from seven Muslim majority countries from entering the country, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
The Sun-Times reports that U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., said the Oak Park man is originally from Iran and has dual citizenship in his home country and the United Kingdom. Schakowsky told the Sun-Times that the man has a U.S. green card.
A representative of Schakowsky's office did not return a phone call requesting additional information.
Trump's executive order barred people from entering the United States from the following seven countries: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan, Yemen and Iran.
The order and detainments resulted in dozens of people being detained at airports across the nation, sparking protests at O'Hare and elsewhere.
Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
My wife and I arrived early, in order to "get a...
By Bob Burke
Posted: January 31st, 2017 8:46 PM
Many attendees were residents of condo buildings in...
By Janet Haisman
Posted: January 31st, 2017 8:45 PM
I call for a do-over meeting. The Village Economic...
By Maura O'Hara
Posted: January 31st, 2017 8:32 PM
I second Jolyn! We need another hotel. Perfect...
By Ada Johnson Tikkanen
Posted: January 31st, 2017 7:44 PM
Oak Park needs an upscale hotel! No more rentals or...
By Jolyn Crawford
Posted: January 31st, 2017 6:43 PM
Here we go again! Let us provide a little background...
By Christine Vernon
Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:56 PM
Let's see if we can follow how we got here: we...
By Michael Nevins
Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:40 PM
This was so obviously a presentation to satisfy their...
By Maribeth Dunkley
Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:28 PM
No No No to more high-rises downtown, especially given...
By Wendy Greenhouse
Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:24 PM
The event was a sham. We patiently stood in line to...
By Leonard Grossman
Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:06 PM