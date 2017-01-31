OPRF shouldn't charge for health-care items

By Grace Scully

The concept of a school charging a student for a Band-Aid seems absurd. If a person is bleeding, they obviously need something to treat whatever injury they have, and a publicly-funded institution should not force students to pay twice for resources their taxes already cover. So then what is the basis for charging students for feminine hygiene products?

My first time encountering this issue was freshman year, when I walked into the nurse's office and was promptly charged a small fee to obtain something that was basic for my health. It angered me then, and I knew early on that I fundamentally could not depend upon OPRF High School, a place at which I spend a majority of my waking hours, to provide for my basic health care.

Sending this message to students is wrong. It lets those who menstruate know that their bodies, even though they make up a great deal of the nation's population, are not a priority for their schools, their government, or anyone else. Today, two and a half years after that first incident, I needed a tampon, and I reached out to a friend instead of my school, as I had learned to do.

However, I wanted to see if OPRF had changed its backward policy, so I went to the nurse. Sure enough, I was asked: "Do you have a quarter?"

This isn't about the amount of money; it's about the principle. No student should be inconvenienced or embarrassed by the fundamentals of adequate health care. I, and other people like me, should be able to go to school with the basic knowledge that my health and comfort matter to my school, that I matter to my school.

But within this system, I'm still lucky; even though I know my school won't give me the basic guarantee of free menstrual health care in a tight situation, I still normally have access to those products. However, in America today, the number of people living under the poverty line is shockingly large, and a significant amount of this subset of the population are women, especially women of color, who may be unable to afford their own hygiene products. This phenomenon leads at best to discomfort, and at worst to serious sanitary issues and health problems.

The issue is further exacerbated by our government's ongoing de-prioritization of women's health — from the widespread and arguably baseless denunciation of Planned Parenthood, to President Trump's recent pledge that federal funds cannot be allocated to any NGO that promotes abortion. Uneducated and poor citizens, two identities that often intersect in our country, are now at the whim of a singular leader whose policies will undoubtedly worsen and complicate their lives.

So let's talk about periods. Acting as if it's a taboo topic shames the large portion of society who experience them — especially when those people require help and resources. Why should I, or anyone at my school, be charged for the need to be comfortable and healthy while in a place that claims the pretense of an educational environment? We need to progress as a school, community, and nation, and become a place where women, transgender people, poor people, people of color, and everyone else knows that their rights, health, and safety matter.

Grace Scully is a resident of Oak Park and a student at OPRF High School.