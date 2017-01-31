OPRF gymnastics primed for postseason
Jochaniewicz, Weeks and Luptak lead Huskies to fourth place in conference
Sophomore Grace Luptak soon will become a leader for the Oak Park and River Forest girls gymnastics team.
She's had great role models in senior four-year members Natalie Weeks and Alyona Jochaniewicz, a 2016 state qualifier in all-around.
"With Natalie, I think I've learned high school gymnastics is supposed to be fun so to not let it get in your head," Luptak said. "Alyona really inspires me. She'll go through five routines in practice and stick them all. She's inspires me to work hard."
After joining them last season as individual sectional qualifiers, Luptak once again rose to the occasion at the DeKalb Regional Monday.
Luptak was expected to add vault and compete for the first time this season as an all-arounder after inflaming ligaments in her right ankle during the pre-season. Luptak competed on the other three events at the West Suburban Conference Silver Division Meet Saturday at Glenbard West.
"I land most of (my vaults) in practice," Luptak said Saturday. "(Last season) really inspired me to try and go all the way (to state) this year – hopefully."
After Thursday, the Huskies will learn their team and all individual hopes for the six-team Glenbard North Sectional Feb. 8.
Seeded ninth in the sectional, the Huskies finished fourth at the Silver Meet (134.80 points) and fourth in the final overall standings after a 3-2 dual record.
Jochaniewicz earned three top-five medals by taking fourth on floor exercise (9.25) and balance beam (8.825) and fifth in all-around (34.75). Luptak, Weeks and sophomore Sophia Preys had top-10 finishes.
"We'd like to tweak some things here and there but I think in general it's good," OPRF coach Kris Wright said. "This is the brutal time of the year where you're trying to make sure you're doing a good job of keeping them healthy and strong. Now we're working on the detail work, really presenting solid routines."
Jochaniewicz missed last year's Silver Meet recovering from a concussion and sprained finger. She returned for the postseason to earn her first trip to state.
"All-around definitely (again) and floor finals is the goal, at least floor," Jochaniewicz said. "Just to finish it off for senior year. I'm pumped. I'm excited. I'm ready to go. I'm just hoping that as a team we can all make it to state, sectionals."
Luptak was seventh on uneven bars (8.375). Preys was ninth in all-around (33.525) and tied for ninth on beam (8.575) and Weeks was ninth on uneven bars (8.3) and 10th in all-around (33.225).
Jochaniewicz and Weeks have been perennial sectional qualifiers. Luptak joined them at sectionals in all-around and floor.
"I have been competing (club gymnastics) so it's a lot different. (High school is) a lot more fun and team oriented, which I really liked," Luptak said. "I've learned it doesn't matter if you have a bad day. You can always push through."
After a rough first two events, taking eighth on vault (8.875) and 20th on uneven bars, Jochaniewicz bounced back to more than double her previous Silver Meet medals for fourth in all-around (2015) and beam (2014).
"I'm still kind of nervous at every meet, but it's what you expect," Jochaniewicz said. "Just one more time (at state), that's what I'm hoping for, and finish it strong."
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Abu-Taleb wants this tower built and whatever he...
By Jim Coughlin
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:58 PM
Jerry, writing for the McDonald's corporation...
By David Hammond
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:45 PM
And here comes the ole slippery slope. This whole...
By Ada Johnson Tikkanen
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:41 PM
Once again we have zoning regulations which mean...
By Priscilla Sibley
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:33 PM
I, like David, saw the Founder at the Lake with a...
By Jerry Sebesta
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:31 PM
I'll be happy to talk with you about Nica after I...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:17 PM
Bourdain's life is the envy of every food writer in...
By David Hammond
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:01 PM
My wife and I arrived early, in order to "get a...
By Bob Burke
Posted: January 31st, 2017 8:46 PM
Many attendees were residents of condo buildings in...
By Janet Haisman
Posted: January 31st, 2017 8:45 PM
I call for a do-over meeting. The Village Economic...
By Maura O'Hara
Posted: January 31st, 2017 8:32 PM