Kathleen Panschar, 82

Kathleen Mary Panschar (nee Maguire), 82, a longtime Oak Park resident, died on Jan. 3, 2017 at home in Anchorage, Alaska, surrounded by family. Born in Oak Park on July 10, 1934, she was the youngest child of Jean Isabelle (nee Rigney) and Alexander Francis Maguire of West Chicago. Her two siblings, Jean Elizabeth and Alexander Francis, preceded her in death.

Her roots in Oak Park go back three generations. Her father's name appears on the World War I memorial in Scoville Park. Her mother and her aunt Phyllis Brady grew up in a house on Gunderson Avenue in South Oak Park.

She grew up in West Chicago and attended Marycrest College, an all-girls Catholic college in Davenport, Iowa, where she majored in education and met many of the lifelong friends that settled with her and their families in Oak Park. She taught elementary school in Glen Ellyn for six years before being swept off her feet by Edward Panschar. Their first date was at the Tip Top Tap on Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago. They married in West Chicago on Nov. 3, 1962. After a short time, Kathleen and Ed moved to Oak Park in 1964, where she stayed at home to raise their four children, and where they lived until 2009.

In the 1970s, the Panschar family became one of the founding families of the St. Giles Family Mass, held in the gymnasium at St. Giles School, and led by the long-haired and bearded Father Steve, who often accompanied his Masses with Bob Dylan songs played on his acoustic guitar.

Among her spare-time pursuits, she enjoyed yoga, reading, attending concerts of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and travel. She and Ed enjoyed overseas trips with a group of Oak Parkers and former Marycrest classmates who adopted the name "Drinking Club with a Travel Problem" (thanks to Bill Dring).

She and Ed lived in Anchorage until 2012 when they moved to North Palm Beach, Florida. After her struggles with Alzheimer's disease, they moved back to Alaska to be with their daughter Martha and son Alex.

Kathleen was the matriarch of a large extended family — her wide and lively crowd of nieces and nephews were a source of enjoyment and created many family legends that are retold to the grandchildren at family gatherings. She continues to be a source of appreciation and joy, and she is part of our hearts so she will never really leave us. We all miss her very much.

Kathleen Panschar is survived by her husband, Ed; her children, Ruth Mary Levy, Martha Jean Amore, Matthew George Panschar, and Alexander Francis Panschar; and five grandchildren, Kathleen Mary Amore, Lily Jean Amore, June Isabelle Amore, Jakob Ryan Levy and Delilah Grace Levy.

She donated her body for scientific and medical purposes. There will be no service. If desired, donations may be made to the National Alzheimer's Research Foundation.