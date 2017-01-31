Juggling emotional issues at OPRF

I attended the District 200 school board meeting at Oak Park and River Forest High School on Jan. 26 and was struck by the contrasting atmospheres between the Dec. 22 meeting and this one.

The December meeting had no public comments, a report on visits to Evanston Township to glean information from that school district's efforts to address academic performance gaps, and a celebration of the appointment of Dr. Pruitt-Adams as permanent D200 superintendent. The only two potentially negative things from the meeting may have been one board member's rejected request to further discuss a consent item regarding "Summer 2017 Capital Improvement Bids" and the other being the board's vote to dismiss tenured OPRF special ed teacher and assistant coach Danielle Dobias.

The packed January board meeting began with acknowledgement of OPRF All-State and All-America swimmers. This contrasted later during public comments with a father asking the board to consider overriding Pruitt-Adams' denial of his son and other male gymnasts independently representing OPRF at the IHSA state gymnastics meet in May. This was never stated but apparently there is no formal male gymnastics team at the school. IHSA rules allow school representation by independent athletes at the state meet. The perception was that the male gymnasts were not being afforded the same opportunity to represent OPRF as their swimming counterparts.

Most of the open session of the January D200 board meeting was taken up by public comments. Many of those comments centered around Danielle Dobias' termination from OPRF, her positive impact as a teacher, coach and mentor, her exemplary reviews prior to the conflict with a male supervisor, an active lawsuit (which could not be discussed with specifics), and what some perceived to be an inadequate response by OPRF and the D200 board to Ms. Dobias' allegations of sexual harassment in the workplace.

Immediately following comments regarding Dobias, there were many comments regarding OPRF's level of response to allegations of sexual assault and aggression within the school community. Things got a little uncomfortable in the D200 board room.

Single requests came from the floor for the board to take action steps in addressing the academic performance gap and for protection of immigrant students.

After such a long and emotional public comments session, there wasn't much else left for the D200 board to discuss in the open, beyond certification of mid-year graduates, so it soon went into a closed session.

After a week of hearing about protest marches, border walls, gang-related shootings, the state budget impasse, and environmental and corporate deregulation, I left the D200 meeting humming "Make me wanna holler ... throw up both my hands!" from Marvin Gaye's classic song "Inner City Blues" from the early '70s. I wondered just how the D200 board was going to adequately juggle the emotional issues present today and those to come.

Ken Woods

Oak Park