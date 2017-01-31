Hundreds roll out for tower proposal
Residents complain that town hall format was short on information
Oak Park residents packed the 19th Century Club Monday night for their first glimpse of a new 18-story luxury apartment building planned for the northwest corner of Lake Street and Forest Avenue – directly across the street from the 21-story Vantage apartment building completed last year.
Roughly 200 residents turned out for the open house put on by Albion Residential, a developer which revealed in January that it plans to demolish the existing two-story brick building at 1010 Lake St. to make room for the project.
Many expressed disappointment at the open house format that did not involve a group presentation and question-and-answer session. Instead, residents were left to discuss various aspects of the proposal – including layout, shadow studies and traffic – individually with representatives of the development team.
The site is zoned to allow for construction of an eight-story building, so Albion must ultimately receive approval from the Oak Park village board for a project of that height.
Andrew Yule, Albion's vice president of development, said Albion is working to acquire the property under the condition that the village approves the project. He said the building would include 265 apartments and 243 parking spaces.
Yule said Albion aims to submit a planned development application to the village, which would first be reviewed by the village's Plan Commission. They hope to break ground on the project sometime in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Judy Eckberg, a board member of the 19th Century Club who attended the meeting, said "many people here thought this would be a presentation, that we would sit down and be able to hear about it."
"There's a lot of disappointment about that," she said.
Eckberg questioned whether another high-rise building is appropriate for downtown.
"Do we need another tall building; we already have two here," she said.
Eckberg also voiced concern that construction of another tall building would worsen the "wind tunnel" created by the erection of the Vantage building adjacent to the 19th Century Club.
"When the wind blows, you can hardly open our front door," she said. "It was not like that before."
She also questioned developer's assertion that the positioning of the building would reduce the shadow cast over Austin Gardens, a public park directly north of the property.
"I don't know how you won't have a shadow when it's 18 stories," she said.
Oak Park resident Frank Pond, a former village employee, was said he was open to hearing more about the proposal before making a judgment, but added that he is generally supportive of tall buildings in downtown Oak Park.
"I'd like to give the developer the opportunity to present their ideas," he said, adding that he hopes Albion will work with residents on their concerns and return with a proposal "that is acceptable."
"I tend to be afraid that many of the people who are against the development don't want any development," he said.
He noted that the village's 2005 Downtown Master Plan slates the parcel of land for park use.
"I believe that a municipality's downtown is where development should occur, and although we are right on the fringes of the historic district, I still think this is our downtown where high rises are going to be built … whether they are eight stories or 18 stories, they belong in the downtown."
Oak Park architect Brian Hammersley, a local architect, said he, too, was disappointed with the format of the meeting.
"I was expecting that there would be a public presentation, where people could actually get a sense of what they had planned and interface in a public forum," he said. "The fact that this is an open house is disappointing."
Hammersley said he would have preferred a public conversation about the effect the project would have on Austin Gardens "to get people's opinions."
"There are hundreds of people here but no one got to talk," he said.
Monica Sheehan, who successfully advocated for a referendum to prevent construction of a multi-million pool construction project at Oak Park and River Forest High School, echoed the sentiment that the format was low on information.
"People were disappointed that developers did not hold a session whereby people could ask questions in a group," she said.
Sheehan said she' believes developers for the project "don't want to answer questions."
"Why wouldn't they actually hold a presentation and have a Q&A session, so that you don't have to answer the same questions over and over?" she asked. "I think there's a reason why they didn't do that."
Yule said the purpose of the open house format was to get feedback from residents.
CONTACT: tim@oakpark.com
Latest Comments
Abu-Taleb wants this tower built and whatever he...
By Jim Coughlin
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:58 PM
Jerry, writing for the McDonald's corporation...
By David Hammond
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:45 PM
And here comes the ole slippery slope. This whole...
By Ada Johnson Tikkanen
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:41 PM
Once again we have zoning regulations which mean...
By Priscilla Sibley
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:33 PM
I, like David, saw the Founder at the Lake with a...
By Jerry Sebesta
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:31 PM
I'll be happy to talk with you about Nica after I...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:17 PM
Bourdain's life is the envy of every food writer in...
By David Hammond
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:01 PM
My wife and I arrived early, in order to "get a...
By Bob Burke
Posted: January 31st, 2017 8:46 PM
Many attendees were residents of condo buildings in...
By Janet Haisman
Posted: January 31st, 2017 8:45 PM
I call for a do-over meeting. The Village Economic...
By Maura O'Hara
Posted: January 31st, 2017 8:32 PM
Jim Coughlin Facebook Verified
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:58 PM
Abu-Taleb wants this tower built and whatever he wants; he gets! It seems there is not an elected official in Oak Park willing or able to stand up to him. The upcoming April elections will provide an opportunity for residents to select fresh voices and opinions to replace what has become a rubber stamp Village board. We have witnessed too much silliness and nonsense about call me "The Mayor" and pay me a""$100,000 annual salary" for a part-time job. It's time bring some sanity back to Oak Park government and muzzle the loose cannon.
Priscilla Sibley from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:33 PM
Once again we have zoning regulations which mean nothing. If I read this correctly, the site is zoned for 8 stories. Yet the village is encouraging 18 stories. Why have zoning laws if the are continually overridden? It's been the same with the other developments in the area. We elect our officials to govern responsibly, yet they ignore the very regulations that were put in place to protect the village from overcrowding. The current village government seems to have blinders on. It's all about build, build, build with no consideration for how the latest project affects villagers. And don't get me started about inadequate parking. That garage at Lake and Forest is dark and creepy. Low ceilings and inadequate lighting. Is that the standard the village is accepting? If so, I'm not looking forward to the parking areas in the other new buildings. Our villagers and our visitors deserve better than we're getting.
Bob Burke from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 31st, 2017 8:46 PM
My wife and I arrived early, in order to "get a seat." Greatly disappointed to see that there obviously was NOT going to be a "presentation," to which residents to respond with their questions.. We left early, disappointed that no rationale for this building was to be presented. This behemoth does not belong at 1000 Lake.
Janet Haisman from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 31st, 2017 8:45 PM
Many attendees were residents of condo buildings in the area, and others were concerned about Austin Gardens. I think the developers were astounded at the crowd. They had no idea that this many people would be interested. No one from the development team even had a badge, so it was difficult to know who to speak with. We talked with the architect, the developer, a consultant and all seemed very nice. But it seems they expected some business types to come in, discuss details with them, and agree that this would be a good plan. It was obvious that no one wanted to have chairs available so that the crowd could sit down and ask questions. No proposal was made to the group - just drawings of what the building might look like - so very few people got any kind of overall picture. The person who got everyone's attention was the one who suggested we follow Austin Guards on Facebook - and you could tell she was not a supporter. Not well planned.
Maura O'Hara Facebook Verified
Posted: January 31st, 2017 8:32 PM
I call for a do-over meeting. The Village Economic Development group should have ensured that the developers were prepared to present ALL pertinent information and answer questions in a group setting so that everyone can hear the same information.
Ada Johnson Tikkanen Facebook Verified
Posted: January 31st, 2017 7:44 PM
I second Jolyn! We need another hotel. Perfect location - Maybe they could do one of those residential/hotel things. Now let's start focusing on traffic and parking...and the fact this place can't be 18 stories.
Jolyn Crawford Facebook Verified
Posted: January 31st, 2017 6:43 PM
Oak Park needs an upscale hotel! No more rentals or condos....end of story!
Christine Vernon from Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District Facebook Verified
Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:56 PM
Here we go again! Let us provide a little background and history to this situation... coming up!
Michael Nevins Facebook Verified
Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:40 PM
Let's see if we can follow how we got here: we spend a lot of money for an "Economic Development" team and it seems as if all they can "develop" in OP are mega-buildings near the train line. Harrison? Nope. North Ave? Nope. Roosevelt Rd? Nope. And then there is Madison. Where we have to completely re-do the street (where have I heard this before? Yep, the 30 year or so history of the OP mall!) in order to put in a grocery store. The Jewel next door will immediately close and I'm guessing so would the former Pan's down the street. The neighbors are strongly opposed, too. I'm guessing that we'll shortly have some new board members. How about some breakeven analysis of the vaunted "economic development" team? Just like with TIF's, we'll see nada on this. We've been told for decades that various "investments" (leading to developments) would help us with nose-bleed property taxes (and village fees). I just received my bill yesterday - I was therefore reminded that this "strategy" ain't working.
Maribeth Dunkley from oak park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:28 PM
This was so obviously a presentation to satisfy their obligation to the residents without having an open Q and A period that would air the negetive opinions. I am glad the issue of the existing wind tunnel problem due to the Vantage building. I moved to my residence in the 900 block of Ontario because I am older, do not drive and it offered me the ability to be within walking distance of stores, restaurants, my bank and the park. I hoped for good I discovered it was wonderful. Then Vantage went up and now when there is even a moderate wind blowing I am unable to walk from Ontario and Forest to Lake and Forest. To get to my bank I have to go west through Austin Park to Marion and then back track to Community Bank on Lake and Forest. The addition of another tall building will make it even worse. It also is going to have a negative effect on Austin Park in spite of what their "shade show" claims. I also notice both Vantage and this proposal once again do not have even a 1 for 1 parking ratio and parking is at a premium now. Hardly the way to encourage much needed customers.
Wendy Greenhouse from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:24 PM
No No No to more high-rises downtown, especially given the architectural disaster of Venture. Yes Yes Yes to standing in the way or "progress" if it will ruin our lovely, walkable, pedestrian-scaled downtown--what people want to move here for to begin with. Disgusted by reports of the sham meeting with the developers, indicative of back-room deals with village officials. Please don't insult the citizens of this town with this nonsense of a so-called community process. I am grateful that my future is in still-sane Avenue district, but DTOP is still my downtown, if I can fight the wind to walk there.
Leonard Grossman Facebook Verified
Posted: January 31st, 2017 5:06 PM
The event was a sham. We patiently stood in line to sign in on sheets maintained by Albion. This show and tell was anything but an informative evening. Some of the representatives of Albion and its subcontractors had little if any knowledge of the issues and all I spoke to indicated that their employers were not responsible for the issues involved. A number of the displays showed the glories of other Albion properties. The maps purporting to show shadow studies were anything but convincing. And why is it every time I hear s out this project it seems to grow taller?
Ada Johnson Tikkanen Facebook Verified
Posted: January 31st, 2017 4:39 PM
so it begins - it was discussed previously to only be 80 ft.
Bridgett Baron Facebook Verified
Posted: January 31st, 2017 4:21 PM
Tim, on a story two weeks ago, you wrote: "The development company is holding a community meeting on Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. at the 19th Century Club, 178 Forest Ave., to discuss the proposal with neighboring residents and businesses." Did the developers misrepresent their "open house" to you as a "community meeting" or, did something change, or did you report inaccurately?