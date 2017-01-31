Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
How about a page of Austin news in WJ?

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

I recently attended the Community of Congregations annual dinner at a church in the Austin neighborhood. What became clear from this meeting was that the Austin neighborhood is as much a part of Oak Park as the River Forest area. 

Oak Park is sandwiched between these two very different areas and yet it always seems to include River Forest in its daily life while barely including Austin. I understand one reason for the alliance between OP and RF is the shared high school system, but it seems Wednesday Journal and many other parts of Oak Park life coincide with River Forest and exclude Austin. 

At the Community of Congregations event we talked about how to build a bridge (not a wall) between the Oak Park, River Forest and Austin neighborhoods. One great way to build a bridge would be for the Wednesday Journal to feature a page dedicated to news about the Austin neighborhood. Wednesday Journal writes a lot about the District 200 issues and other issues that apply mostly to people with children in the school system here. I could easily find a page or two to replace OPRF news with Austin news.

Rachel Glick

Oak Park

