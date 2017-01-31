Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
  • His sidearm was sensational, but he had a different pitch in mind

His sidearm was sensational, but he had a different pitch in mind

Opinion: Columns

By John Stanger

DOOPER'S MEMORIES

George Warren was my best friend in grade school — and probably the best school-age pitcher I ever saw.

When he threw a sidearm fastball, the ball hummed, and it seemed that he always threw strikes. Few people ever got hits off of George's sidearm fastball.

Both Mr. Franco, our gym teacher who had seen George pitch, and I tried to convince George to play organized baseball, but George was happy to simply play sandlot baseball.

One Saturday afternoon in February of our eighth-grade year, George and I were shooting baskets on my driveway. We had shoveled the snow off the cement, but there was still a lot of good packing snow on the grass.

Just as I was ready to take a shot, I felt something hit me on the back. When I turned around to see what had happened, I got hit in the shoulder by a hard-packed snowball thrown by Eric Bourne, my neighbor.

Bourne and three of his buddies, who had come into the yard behind us, were laughing at George and I, and that's when George went into action.

George packed a snowball and threw it at Bourne. The snowball hit him in the thigh. Bourne let out a yell and fell on to the cement. When he got up, George hit him on the shoulder.

Bourne's buddy Merton hit me on the leg, and I hit him on the neck. George then sidearmed a snowball that carried away Merton's cap.

The other two guys lobbed a couple of snowballs that fell short, and then they ran south to Chicago Avenue.

When George and I were in high school, I once again tried to convince him to play organized baseball, but he always said he was not interested and simply liked to play for fun.

I saw George less as the high school years passed because he was a loner and went directly home after school was dismissed.

During our senior year, George sat down with me one day in the cafeteria and told me that he had chosen a career. He decided that he would be a minister with the ultimate goal of being a missionary.

Before I left for college in September 1957, George said he wanted to play one more game. We rounded up a bunch of guys and George pitched for the team I was on that day.

George's sidearm had not lost any zip because he threw a two-hitter over the seven innings we played.

He graduated from the seminary and established a Methodist mission in Venezuela, where, to the best of my knowledge, he still resides.

I wonder if George taught the sidearm to any of his young parishioners over the years because I have heard that some young Venezuelan men have become star pitchers in the realm of professional baseball.

John Stanger is a lifelong resident of Oak Park, a 1957 graduate of OPRF High School, married with three grown children and five grandchildren, and a retired English professor  (Elmhurst College). Living two miles from where he grew up, he hasn't gotten far in 76 years.

