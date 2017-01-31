From multifamily to multigenerational

Jani Westcott with her mother, who moved in after the renovations of their home were completed. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer

The newly renovated house on the 200 block of Clinton in Oak Park. The flamingos (top) are not original to the house. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer

By Lacey Sikora

Contributing Reporter

When Jani Westcott and Steve Krasinsky were looking for a larger home in Oak Park, the couple did what a lot of Oak Park families do: they found a fixer-upper. They needed a bit more space but didn't want the large environmental footprint, not to mention the large price tag, of an estate-sized house. Looking for the right-sized house for their family of four — and Westcott's mother — they found a dilapidated two-flat ripe for a makeover. Their exhaustive efforts to remake their home recently earned the couple a 2016 Historic Preservation Award.

Two-flat to single family

The Italianate-style house on Clinton Avenue was built in 1873 and converted to a two-flat in 1918. Over the years, subsequent owners continued to make changes to the structure. Westcott said you can see echoes of the Italianate style in some of the neighboring houses built during the same era. Much of her home's original character was covered up by the time she and her husband purchased the home in 2015.

"They'd added on in a hodge-podge way," she said. "What is now the kitchen was probably part of the second addition, and what is the rear bedroom was probably a third addition. The house was covered in 1950s asphalt shingles. We took it back to the original style, and in doing so, revealed original ornamental details and restored those too."

Working with local architect Steve Ryniewicz of Studio R Architecture and Loop Construction, they were able to read the clues left behind to create a new home with much of the character of the original house. Westcott credits the experience of both architect and contractor in working to preserve and update the historic home.

Along with structural updates, interior changes, bringing the roofline of the rear addition up to the roofline of the original house, and rebuilding the home's front porches, Ryniewicz said they incorporated many "green" elements into the remodel. A geothermal system heats and cools the house, and a greywater system reuses shower and bathtub runoff to provide the toilets in the home with water.

A rear addition on the first floor that once housed a dining room and bedroom was turned into an open kitchen and dining space. A former family room was turned into a bedroom suite for Westcott's mother. On the second floor, the former kitchen of the apartment was converted into a combination laundry and craft room.

Throughout the process, Ryniewicz and Loop worked with the goal of honoring the home's historic character while making it more livable for a family. Ryniewicz likens the process to peeling an onion.

"You don't really know what the original beauty looked like," he noted, "but you keep removing layers to discover that. Then you try to bring the new work you do up to the original level of the house in the stature and style it had in the late 1800s."

Craftsmanship, old and new

Westcott and Krasinsky were keen to keep original features wherever possible in the house and with the work of their construction crew, they did just that.

Of the wood trim, Westcott observed, "When we took the house apart, we found 7-8 different kinds of moldings. The guys took the molding on the front windows, since that was probably original to the house, and replicated that throughout the house."

Part of the original staircase was altered when the home was converted to a two-flat, so Loop constructed a new newel post to match the two existing posts of the staircase, and even Westcott can't tell the new from the originals.

Throughout the home, original leaded glass windows were restored and the living room's original fireplace still stands as a place of honor, now converted from coal-burning to wood-burning. The pink granite edifice may not have been the elaborate, modern choice some homeowners would embrace, but Westcott points out the crinoids embedded in the Lake Michigan stone, saying they never could have changed it.

"We respect this house. We could have made it more ornate, but we wanted to keep it."

Even before they purchased the home, Westcott and Krasinsky turned to local interior designer Amanda Miller for advice on how to approach the project. Westcott credits Miller, who had worked with them on their previous home, with much of what makes the house feel like a home.

Working with the architect and construction crew, Miller and her staff were able to make the most of the gutted rooms and found unexpected spaces for storage and display.

"With an old house like that," she said, "you just don't really know what you'll get until you do exploratory surgery."

Behind the fireplace wall, Miller created a wall of bookshelves, and in a first floor bathroom, she created another storage cabinet built into a wall. A niche on the stairwell landing is the perfect size to store the family's record collection.

Miller credits her cabinet maker, Botto Designs, with addressing so many different needs in the home.

"He really covered a range of different styles," she said, "from the custom-built island in the kitchen with reclaimed flooring on the back to the mudroom cabinetry and the cabinets in the bathroom."

With Miller's help, the couple reduced the eco-footprint of the project. They bartered and bought materials off other jobs, using stone remnants for their kitchen counters and leftover cement tiles for a bathroom floor.

They carried their love of salvage over to the light fixtures as well. While three modern pendants hang over the kitchen island, a rewired antique fixture hangs over the dining room table. In an upstairs hall, Westcott saved antique light fixture bowls and chains and had them put together to create a set of five antique-style pendants.

Family togetherness

The Westcott and Krasinsky family's entire outlook changed in 2015 when Westcott's father and her children's grandfather passed away in Pennsylvania.

"When Opa died," she said, "we got my mom. She is so brave to move here with us. She had lived her whole life in Pennsylvania. Having my mom here was the whole reason we bought this house."

Miller said her team felt it a tremendous privilege to design a first-floor bedroom suite for Westcott's mother.

"It is something so special to have three generations living together in harmony. We wanted to create a beautiful space for Oma to age in place with her family."

The life-change has benefited everyone, Westcott said.

"This is one of the most singular, best decisions we have ever made. We eat dinner together every night."