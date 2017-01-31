Ellen Davey, 95
Ellen Marie Davey (nee Hurtgen), 95, a longtime resident of DuPage County, died on Jan. 25, 2017. She is survived by her children, Jo Ellen Davey Cohen (Michael Henry Cohen), Gregory Wayne Davey, Susan Davey DeGuzman (Armando DeGuzman) and Bruce Wesley Davey; her three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three siblings; her niece, Eileen Semph; and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Wesley Davey; and her parents, Albert James Hurtgen and Sarah Amanda Hurtgen (nee Sabby).
Services and interment were held at Bronswood Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home.
