Dominican reaffirms sanctuary campus

WELCOMING: President Donna Carroll sat down on Jan. 26 to speak about Dominican University becoming a sanctuary campus for undocumented students. | WILLIAM CAMARGO/Staff Photographer

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

It's a time of uncertainty for undocumented immigrants, particularly those who were granted partial citizenship under President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The so-called DREAMers in the DACA program could see their status – the program provides protection to undocumented immigrants who entered the U.S. before the age of 16 and before June 2007, including the ability to apply for two-year work permits – reversed if President Donald Trump follows through with his campaign promise to end the program.

Dominican University in River Forest is reaffirming its commitment to serve as a sanctuary campus for undocumented students, highlighting a resolution passed by the school's board of trustees in December.

Dominican President Donna Carroll says the resolution formalizes Dominican's longstanding commitment to immigrant students. Along with its commitment to equal protection for all students, regardless of immigration status, the resolution says the school "will not provide access to student information, including any records that identify immigration status, except as required by federal, state or local laws, and only in the presence of formal documentation."

Dominican also affirms that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials "should enter the campus for law enforcement purposes without the permission of the university only under the most exigent and compelling circumstances."

Carroll, who has long advocated for undocumented students – about 5 to 10 percent of Dominican's student population is undocumented – said many undocumented students are more vulnerable now than they were before DACA was signed in 2012. That's because some 750,000 people registered under DACA have provided the federal government information that could lead to their deportation.

"I worry because this is such an uncertain time, and it has also exposed those students who have provided some record of their existence," Carroll said. "I still hope that ultimately good decisions will be made to be supportive of young women and men who are productive and achieving in our country that they will have pathways to citizenship."

She said the university is not only recommitting to protecting undocumented students in the Trump era; it's also working to help ease the psychological burden the new administration has placed on undocumented students.

"There are likely to be more organized services we provide students because right now students are so uncertain about what's going on," Carroll said, noting that the university is exploring providing additional counseling to students worried about changes proposed by the Trump administration.

She said that although the resolution is widely supported by the President's Advisory Council and Dominican Board of Trustees, the declaration is not without its detractors.

"It's not without its risks," she said. "It's not without its negative comments or its challenging comments, but most people understand the stance we take in the context of [Dominican's] mission ..."

Carroll said detractors have a choice in how they frame the question as it concerns illegal immigration.

"We can see the glass half empty or we can see the glass half full," she said. "I happen to think that there's always opportunity for talented hard-working students."

The resolution comes at the same time the Village of Oak Park is considering a resolution declaring Oak Park a so-called sanctuary city. That proposed ordinance, which was presented to the board of trustees in mid-January, affirms a commitment by the village and its police department to not share information with federal immigration authorities.

The initial proposal faced staunch opposition from immigration advocates and some village residents due to what they argued was a loophole that would allow police to turn over some criminals to ICE officials.

The board tabled the ordinance to further explore the provision and is scheduled to revisit the proposal in February.

Carroll emphasized in an interview that the school's resolution "does not say we are going to break the law."

"It says we are going to support our students in the context of the law and maybe push the envelope a little," she said.

