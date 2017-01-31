Dominican's clear light
Opinion: Editorials
By Editorial
As Oak Park's village government moves toward adoption of its Welcoming Village ordinance, it is worth noting that Dominican University in River Forest has already made clear its determination to stand with students threatened by the federal government's reckless inability to settle rational and empathetic immigration law.
In December, the university's board of trustees adopted a sanctuary campus resolution that makes real this school's "advocacy as a moral imperative" to stand with students, documented and undocumented.
We note that this outcome, while true to Dominican's values, has been long in gestation. The impetus began with students who bravely came forward some years ago with their fears and upset over the endless threat of deportation. Steadily, this school and its leaders listened and responded with a clear statement that has now been adopted at all levels of the campus community.
This is a model of institutional engagement and of courage.
