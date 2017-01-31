Changing the world through music

Oak Park teens (from left to right) Lucia Rodriguez-Nelson, Georgia Kay, and Henry Griffin at rehearsal with the Voice of Chicago. | Photo courtesy of the Chicago Children's Choir

By Michelle Dybal

Take 100 or so Chicago-area teens, add outstanding singing voices, and an organization with a mission to "inspire and change lives through music" and you get Voice of Chicago, the top-tier audition-based ensemble of the Chicago Children's Choir. Three of these teens are high school juniors from Oak Park, and the range of accomplishments they are achieving this season go from high profile to personal.

Henry Griffin, a Bass II with Voice of Chicago, who sang before he spoke and is in his eighth year in the Chicago Children's Choir, has sung in Cuba and Carnegie Hall in previous seasons, but had his big moment with Voice of Chicago more recently. He was one of the 24 singers who performed with Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam before President Obama's Farewell Speech at McCormick Place.

"Being asked was a huge honor," Griffin said, "and singing for the farewell speech of this groundbreaking, first African American president cemented our mission of changing lives through music."

Griffin and the others only had a few days to prepare and go through background checks. When Jan. 10 arrived, they sang "Rockin' in the Free World," "People Have the Power," and "(Something Inside) So Strong."

"Our composer-in-residence arranged the parts, so they were meaty," Griffin explained. "Then, singing with Eddie Vedder was so inspiring. He played the guitar with such passion."

Afterward, Griffin had the privilege of witnessing Obama's speech and feeling what he described as "hope for the future" as well as "the raw emotions of the room."

Georgia Kay, an Alto II and part of the Chicago Children's Choir since seventh grade, received a surprise call in August to be available to sing that same evening.

"I was one of eight who would record background tracks for Chance the Rapper to use at his concert," she said. When she arrived at the studio, "It was scary — this is professional music. But he hugged all of us. He is really nice."

Over the next three hours, the teens took 5-15 minutes to learn each song before laying down the background tracks. They continued for another three hours the next day.

As if that weren't enough, Voice of Chicago was invited to sing backup to one song live when Chance performed at his Magnificent Coloring Day at sold-out US Cellular Field.

"Walking out on stage was mind-blowing," Kay said. "It was so fun and I felt so alive. I felt like a rock star."

As for those previously recorded background vocals, Kay and the others had tracks on all but one song for the concert.

Lucia Rodriguez-Nelson, a Soprano II in her first season with Voice of Chicago, found inspiration on a smaller scale early in the season. The Chicago Children's Choir has neighborhood choirs across the city. "We sang with the Austin Children's Choir," she said. "There were only seven and they were just starting out. It was inspiring to be part of that."

The choir's season continues with the World Music Festival on Feb. 4 at the Copernicus Center. Music performed by the Voice of Chicago will include pieces from Israel, Portugal and Iran. According to Griffin, their choir director spent a lot of time researching the Iranian song to understand it and get the pronunciations right.

"This opens our eyes to other cultures that we would not normally be exposed to," he said.

Rodriguez-Nelson added, "We learn what music means and how it makes the audience feel. You can incorporate love into music and that's beautiful." The same applies when singing in other languages, she said. "We can sing it with the same passion."

At the Paint the Town Red concert on May 26, the entire Chicago Children's Choir, including all the neighborhood choirs, 4,400 singers in all, will put on a free performance in Millennium Park. Kay said this is an example of how the choir breaks barriers.

"People who would never meet, from places like Englewood and Austin and Lincoln Park, hold hands and sing 'We Shall Overcome,'" she said. "Being part of that makes me believe that we can change the world through music and lives can be transformed."