Carl Bergersen, 89
Veteran, raised in Oak Park
Opinion: Obituaries
Carl Hagen Bergersen, 89, of Palm Desert, California, died peacefully with his wife by his side on Jan. 6, 2017. Born on March 12, 1927 in Chicago to Carl Trygue and Marguerite (Hagen) Bergersen, he was raised in Oak Park, attended Longfellow Elementary and Oak Park and River Forest High School, and graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1951. Prior to college, he served as an Anti-Tank Gun Crewman in the 88th Division 361st Infantry Regiment as a chaplain's assistant, Red Cross driver, and aide to the field director while stationed in Italy. He was a purchasing agent at various manufacturing companies but spent 35 years at Prudential Insurance Company of America in Los Angeles. His favorite pastime was golf and scored three holes-in-one. He was also a talented pianist and organist.
Carl Bergersen is survived by Carolina, his wife of 46 years; his children, Laura Bergersen and Paul Bergersen; his daughter-in-law, Sandy; his grandchildren, Robert and Michael; and his three great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Feb. 2 at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 47355 State Highway 74, Palm Desert, California 92260, followed by A Celebration of Life. The family appreciates donations to this church, which he attended every Sunday, www.stmargarets.org.
