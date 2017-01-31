Armed men rob woman in her garage
A woman was robbed at gunpoint in her garage in the 1100 block of Wenonah about 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 25. The robbers, two white men between the ages of 16 and 21, both armed with semi-automatic handguns, approached the woman inside her garage. The first man pointed the handgun at her and said, "Give me your phone. Give me your keys." She handed over her phone, wallet and keys. The second man stood in the alley while the robbery took place. They both fled the scene southbound on foot. The first man was described as standing 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 inches tall, weighing 130-150 pounds, and wearing a white hoodie with a mask. The second man was described as wearing a dark colored hoodie. The loss was an estimated $1,000.
Robbery arrest
Pianche Guidry-Watkins, 27, of the 400 block of S. Kenilworth, was arrested at his home at 1:48 p.m. on Jan. 26 and charged with robbery after being positively identified by his victim. Police report that he had allegedly forcibly removed the victim's cellphone and earphones from their hand. A date for the robbery was not given.
Burglary to motor vehicle
A black 2010 Chevrolet Malibu was burglarized in the 300 block of S. Maple at 3:40 a.m. on Jan. 26. The offender gained entry to the vehicle by breaking the front passenger window with a rock. The offender then stole a clear plastic bag containing a black dress, a gold-colored Swarovski necklace and a gold-colored pendant. The loss was an estimated $270.
A white 2007 Chevrolet pickup was burglarized in the 300 block of S. Kenilworth sometime between 4 and 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 20. Once inside, the burglar took a backpack containing a Brooks teacher identification card, office equipment and a black Apple iPad. The loss was an estimated $330.
Motor vehicle theft
A gray 2002 Dodge Caravan was stolen by unknown means from the 100 block of North Cuyler sometime between 6:30 and 9 p.m. on Jan. 25. No additional information was given.
Vehicle stolen from Volvo
of Oak Park
A black 2017 Volvo S90 was stolen from Volvo of Oak Park, 1140 Garfield St., at about 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 26. All four of the suspects were described as being in their late teens. They were seen entering the lot in a white 2002 Ford Taurus. Three of the suspects were seen pulling door handles of vehicles on the lot. The first suspect was seen entering the S90 and driving off eastbound on Garfield. The second and third suspects left on foot and the fourth suspect left the scene eastbound on Garfield in the Taurus. Police had no description for two of the suspects. One of the four suspects was described as 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 inches tall, thin, and wearing a black coat and black jeans. The other suspect for which police provided a description also was 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 inches tall and wore a black windbreaker and black jeans.
These items, obtained from the Oak Park and River Forest police departments, came from reports, Jan. 20-27, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public's help in making an arrest.
Compiled by Timothy Inklebarger
Contact:
Email: tim@oakpark.com
Reader Comments
1 Comment - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Answer Book 2016
|
To view the full print edition of the Wednesday Journal 2016 Answer Book, please click here.
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
I too was initially disappointed in that I was...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: January 31st, 2017 10:46 PM
Abu-Taleb wants this tower built and whatever he...
By Jim Coughlin
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:58 PM
Jerry, writing for the McDonald's corporation...
By David Hammond
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:45 PM
And here comes the ole slippery slope. This whole...
By Ada Johnson Tikkanen
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:41 PM
Once again we have zoning regulations which mean...
By Priscilla Sibley
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:33 PM
I, like David, saw the Founder at the Lake with a...
By Jerry Sebesta
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:31 PM
I'll be happy to talk with you about Nica after I...
By Bill Dwyer
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:17 PM
Bourdain's life is the envy of every food writer in...
By David Hammond
Posted: January 31st, 2017 9:01 PM
My wife and I arrived early, in order to "get a...
By Bob Burke
Posted: January 31st, 2017 8:46 PM
Many attendees were residents of condo buildings in...
By Janet Haisman
Posted: January 31st, 2017 8:45 PM
Tina Harle from Oak Park Facebook Verified
Posted: January 31st, 2017 4:19 PM
Why is there still no report about Jan. 28th? How long do residents need to wait to find out about shooting on Garfield/Oak Park? There is still no report anywhere even though several residents have confirmed reports.