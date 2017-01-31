Armed men rob woman in her garage

By Timothy Inklebarger

A woman was robbed at gunpoint in her garage in the 1100 block of Wenonah about 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 25. The robbers, two white men between the ages of 16 and 21, both armed with semi-automatic handguns, approached the woman inside her garage. The first man pointed the handgun at her and said, "Give me your phone. Give me your keys." She handed over her phone, wallet and keys. The second man stood in the alley while the robbery took place. They both fled the scene southbound on foot. The first man was described as standing 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 inches tall, weighing 130-150 pounds, and wearing a white hoodie with a mask. The second man was described as wearing a dark colored hoodie. The loss was an estimated $1,000.

Robbery arrest

Pianche Guidry-Watkins, 27, of the 400 block of S. Kenilworth, was arrested at his home at 1:48 p.m. on Jan. 26 and charged with robbery after being positively identified by his victim. Police report that he had allegedly forcibly removed the victim's cellphone and earphones from their hand. A date for the robbery was not given.

Burglary to motor vehicle

A black 2010 Chevrolet Malibu was burglarized in the 300 block of S. Maple at 3:40 a.m. on Jan. 26. The offender gained entry to the vehicle by breaking the front passenger window with a rock. The offender then stole a clear plastic bag containing a black dress, a gold-colored Swarovski necklace and a gold-colored pendant. The loss was an estimated $270.

A white 2007 Chevrolet pickup was burglarized in the 300 block of S. Kenilworth sometime between 4 and 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 20. Once inside, the burglar took a backpack containing a Brooks teacher identification card, office equipment and a black Apple iPad. The loss was an estimated $330.

Motor vehicle theft

A gray 2002 Dodge Caravan was stolen by unknown means from the 100 block of North Cuyler sometime between 6:30 and 9 p.m. on Jan. 25. No additional information was given.

Vehicle stolen from Volvo

of Oak Park

A black 2017 Volvo S90 was stolen from Volvo of Oak Park, 1140 Garfield St., at about 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 26. All four of the suspects were described as being in their late teens. They were seen entering the lot in a white 2002 Ford Taurus. Three of the suspects were seen pulling door handles of vehicles on the lot. The first suspect was seen entering the S90 and driving off eastbound on Garfield. The second and third suspects left on foot and the fourth suspect left the scene eastbound on Garfield in the Taurus. Police had no description for two of the suspects. One of the four suspects was described as 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 inches tall, thin, and wearing a black coat and black jeans. The other suspect for which police provided a description also was 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 inches tall and wore a black windbreaker and black jeans.

These items, obtained from the Oak Park and River Forest police departments, came from reports, Jan. 20-27, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public's help in making an arrest.

