When boxing and 'Creature Features' ruled Friday nights

By John Stanger

DOOPER'S MEMORIES

I was 12 when my family first bought a television set, and the main feature on Monday and Friday nights was boxing.

Before we bought the TV, my grandfather told us we would ruin our eyes watching it, but he was the one seated within 6 feet of the set on fight nights.

I watched the bouts only on Friday nights because the other nights were devoted to activities like homework or movies at the Lake Theatre (Saturday night only).

Some of the more popular boxers of the time were Sugar Ray Robinson, Rocky Marciano, Ezzard Charles, and Jersey Joe Walcott. These men were great boxers, but I could relate better to Willie Pep and Sandy Saddler because these men were featherweights — and so was I at that time.

I was a boxing fan for a few years, but I lost interest in 1954 when Willie Pep was knocked out by Lulu Perez in a fight colored by controversy because it was believed that Pep took a dive.

My grandfather and my uncle Gene liked Rocky Graziano, and they groaned when Sugar Ray Robinson retained his world middleweight title by knocking out Graziano, a former middleweight champion. I thought that, of the two, Robinson was the better boxer.

The last bout I ever watched was in the summer of 1954 when Rocky Marciano retained his world heavyweight title by defeating Ezzard Charleds in a 15-round unanimous decision.

After my grandfather died in 1955, it was only rarely that Gene watched boxing, and by 1956 I never again saw the TV tuned to the boxing bouts.

When I was a junior and senior in high school, my TV interest turned to horror movies, which were shown on WGN-TV from 10:30 to midnight on Saturday nights.

Usually 4-6 guys would come to our house to watch the movies.

The host of these shows — known as "Creature Features" — was a creepy guy named Svengooli who, during the commercial breaks, would goof around like a monster.

While we watched the movies, we would fill up on junk food and pop and laugh at the outrageous acting and sets displayed in these films of the 1930s and early '40s.

The movies I remember best were Dracula, starring Bela Lugosi; Frankenstein, starring Boris Karloff; and The Wolf Man with Lon Chaney Jr.

Of the movies we watched, I felt that only The Cat People and The Invisible Man were well made and had a serious plot, but even these films did not totally follow the books on which they were based.

Every once in a while when a movie was playing, one of the guys would try to scare the rest of us by cutting the lights and screaming hysterically, or by creeping behind someone who was really into the movie and touching the person's neck or head. When this happened, the victim would let out a yell and jump out of his chair.

By the time I graduated from high school, my interests turned away from TV in general, and Fright nights became a thing of the past.

John Stanger is a lifelong resident of Oak Park, a 1957 graduate of OPRF High School, married with three grown children and five grandchildren, and a retired English professor (Elmhurst College). Living two miles from where he grew up, he hasn't gotten far in 76 years.