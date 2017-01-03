Wendell G. Rayburn, 87
Educational administrator
Opinion: Obituaries
Wendell G. Rayburn Sr., Ed.D, 87, died in his sleep on Dec. 27, 2016 at his home in Oak Park. Born in Detroit on May 20, 1929, Dr. Rayburn was vice president, secretary-treasurer and senior associate of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) in Washington D.C. from 1996-2006. In retirement, he remained a director of the AASCU Pension Center for Professional Development.
Dr. Rayburn held successful presidencies at Savannah State College (1980-1988) in Savannah, Georgia, and Lincoln University (1988-1996) in Jefferson City, Missouri. At Savannah State College, he oversaw the implementation of the Georgia Board of Regents' mandatory desegregation plan. A former academic dean at the University of Louisville, he also held senior-level positions at the University of Detroit. He served as a facilitator and faculty member of AASCU New Presidents and Experienced Presidents academies.
A former science teacher and administrator for the Detroit Public Schools, he had a special understanding of teacher education and program development for minority and disadvantaged students. He was a Presidential appointee to the Board of International Food and Agriculture Development (BIFAD), the Board of U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and chair of the Missouri Council on Public Higher Education, the first to serve two consecutive terms.
In 1993, he received the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Wayne State University Alumni Association. A U.S. Army veteran, Korea, he was a board member of the Rotary Club of Oak Park-River Forest and former president of the Jefferson City and Savannah Rotary Clubs. In Oak Park, he also served as a board member of the Ernest Hemingway Foundation and Grace Episcopal Church.
Wendell Rayburn was the husband of Gloria A. Rayburn; the father of Mark (Eland Tooley) Williams, Rhonda Rayburn and Wendell G. (Terrie) Rayburn Jr.; "G-pa" of Taylor, Carter and Sydney Rayburn and Nia Nau; the brother of Lynette Payne and Charles (Martha) Rayburn; and the uncle, cousin and friend of many. He was a mentor to many and will be remembered as a warm, kind and loving man.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Requiem Eucharist at 11 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 924 Lake St., Oak Park, followed by interment at Concordia Cemetery in Forest Park.
Donations may be made to the Rotary Foundation, www.Rotary.org.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Season of Giving 2016
|
Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Way to go, Monica! Thank you for your dedication.
By Ellen Edwards
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 4:09 PM
Good choice. Ms Sheehan certainly was a significant...
By Jenna Brown Russell
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 4:05 PM
Seems to me that the WJ avoided the names of...
By John Butch Murtagh
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 2:13 PM
@ Barbara Joan - It looks to me like Donald Trump is...
By Ray Simpson
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 9:06 AM
it's lack of any success stories despite...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 8:29 AM
Ray: I would say that the federal unions have served...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 12:05 AM
@ Bruce - I have always believed that when union reps...
By Ray Simpson
Posted: January 2nd, 2017 11:04 PM
Tom: Tasty Dog was beloved while in their old venue...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: January 2nd, 2017 10:27 PM
Tasty Dog was beloved ? Not even close, and the story...
By Tom MacMillan
Posted: January 2nd, 2017 10:13 PM
Ray: You have every right to criticize the Federal...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: January 2nd, 2017 8:21 PM