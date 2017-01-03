Sophia Anastos
Opinion: Editorials
By Editorial
A year ago, Sophia Anastos, the eight-year veteran at the helm of the River Forest Public Library, went on disability leave for reasons of health. She died in mid-December.
We lend our voice to those across River Forest who believe that Anastos played an essential role in reconnecting that library with the community. By empowering her staff to simply say "Yes," she changed the tenor of the institution, making it a place of innovation and welcome.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Season of Giving 2016
|
Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
I'd love to hear the numbers on the referendum...
By Jennifer Malloy Quinlan
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 5:55 PM
I also bake my bacon, I used to preheat my oven, but...
By Cathy Craddock
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 4:49 PM
Way to go, Monica! Thank you for your dedication.
By Ellen Edwards
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 4:09 PM
Good choice. Ms Sheehan certainly was a significant...
By Jenna Brown Russell
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 4:05 PM
Seems to me that the WJ avoided the names of...
By John Butch Murtagh
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 2:13 PM
@ Barbara Joan - It looks to me like Donald Trump is...
By Ray Simpson
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 9:06 AM
it's lack of any success stories despite...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 8:29 AM
Ray: I would say that the federal unions have served...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 12:05 AM
@ Bruce - I have always believed that when union reps...
By Ray Simpson
Posted: January 2nd, 2017 11:04 PM
Tom: Tasty Dog was beloved while in their old venue...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: January 2nd, 2017 10:27 PM