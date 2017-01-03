Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
38°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Sophia Anastos

Opinion: Editorials

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Editorial

Our Views

A year ago, Sophia Anastos, the eight-year veteran at the helm of the River Forest Public Library, went on disability leave for reasons of health. She died in mid-December. 

We lend our voice to those across River Forest who believe that Anastos played an essential role in reconnecting that library with the community. By empowering her staff to simply say "Yes," she changed the tenor of the institution, making it a place of innovation and welcome.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Season of Giving 2016

Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

I'd love to hear the numbers on the referendum...

By Jennifer Malloy Quinlan

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 5:55 PM

On: 2016 Oak Park Villager of the Year:...

I also bake my bacon, I used to preheat my oven, but...

By Cathy Craddock

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 4:49 PM

On: New Year's Resolution: Bake...

Way to go, Monica! Thank you for your dedication.

By Ellen Edwards

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 4:09 PM

On: 2016 Oak Park Villager of the Year:...

Good choice. Ms Sheehan certainly was a significant...

By Jenna Brown Russell

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 4:05 PM

On: 2016 Oak Park Villager of the Year:...

Seems to me that the WJ avoided the names of...

By John Butch Murtagh

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 2:13 PM

On: Oak Park candidates face petition...

@ Barbara Joan - It looks to me like Donald Trump is...

By Ray Simpson

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 9:06 AM

On: To all Electoral College dropouts...

it's lack of any success stories despite...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 8:29 AM

On: To all Electoral College dropouts...

Ray: I would say that the federal unions have served...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 12:05 AM

On: To all Electoral College dropouts...

@ Bruce - I have always believed that when union reps...

By Ray Simpson

Posted: January 2nd, 2017 11:04 PM

On: To all Electoral College dropouts...

Tom: Tasty Dog was beloved while in their old venue...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: January 2nd, 2017 10:27 PM

On: Economy front and center again in...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close