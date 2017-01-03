By Editorial

Our Views

A year ago, Sophia Anastos, the eight-year veteran at the helm of the River Forest Public Library, went on disability leave for reasons of health. She died in mid-December.

We lend our voice to those across River Forest who believe that Anastos played an essential role in reconnecting that library with the community. By empowering her staff to simply say "Yes," she changed the tenor of the institution, making it a place of innovation and welcome.