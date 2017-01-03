Scott Larson, 41

Scott Robert Larson, 41, of Oxford, Wisconsin, died unexpectedly on Dec. 23, 2016 at home. Born in Oak Park on Jan. 25, 1975 to Robert and Margaret (Schmidt) Larson, he graduated from Oak Park and River Forest High School in 1993 and was an international internet technology expert, as well as an avid outdoorsman, fisherman, hunter, craftsman, golf enthusiast and active member of the Jordan Lake community and the Jordan Lake Board. He was the go-to-guy for family, neighbors and friends, there with a helping hand and quick wit that always made you smile.

Scott is survived by his parents, Peg (Jack) Mazeika of Jordan Lake and Robert (Sue) Larson of Oak Park; his siblings, Ingrid (Jim) Wappler, Ian (Katie) Mazeika, and Katherine Larson; his maternal grandmother, Jane Larson; his nieces and nephews, Savannah, Louis and Dakota Wappler; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors and friends. He will be deeply missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather and maternal grandparents.

A funeral service was held on Dec. 28 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Oxford. Private family burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hope House of South Central Wisconsin at 720 Ash St., P.O. Box 557, Baraboo, WI 53913 would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements were handled by Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Oxford and Montello (www.CrawfordFH.com).