Robert Filek, 78

U.S. Army Colonel, OPRF grad

Robert Filek

Robert L. Filek Sr., 78, of Oak Park, died on Dec. 24, 2016. Born on Jan. 28, 1938, he graduated from Oak Park and River Forest High School in 1955 and Ripon College in 1959. He started his career at St. Paul Federal Savings & Loan, where he rose to the level of vice president. He later went on to pioneer the first ATM-like cash card, the Prestige card, for savings and loans, and was an early contributor to the technological revolution in credit card authorization as vice president of sales for Omron Business Systems.

He was also a retired U.S. Army Reserve Colonel who, during the late 1980s, was commander of the 1st Brigade of the 85th Division, a training unit for armored cavalry scouts.

He loved spending time with family and fishing in his favorite spots in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Robert Filek was the father of Robert L. Jr. (Jane) Filek, Lynne L. (J. Coulter) Greenwell, and Julie S. (Mark) Fera; the grandfather of Matthew R. Filek, J. Zachary Greenwell, Michael W. Filek, and Coulter J. Greenwell; the friend and former husband of Judith Kessler; the brother of Alan (Judy) Filek; and the uncle of Craig Filek and Christy Filek Foley.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8 from 1 p.m. until the time of the memorial service, 2 p.m., at the Oak Park Country Club, 2001 Thatcher Ave., River Grove. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Wounded Warriors are appreciated. 

Arrangements were handled by Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home.

