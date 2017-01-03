Robert Filek, 78
U.S. Army Colonel, OPRF grad
Opinion: Obituaries
Robert L. Filek Sr., 78, of Oak Park, died on Dec. 24, 2016. Born on Jan. 28, 1938, he graduated from Oak Park and River Forest High School in 1955 and Ripon College in 1959. He started his career at St. Paul Federal Savings & Loan, where he rose to the level of vice president. He later went on to pioneer the first ATM-like cash card, the Prestige card, for savings and loans, and was an early contributor to the technological revolution in credit card authorization as vice president of sales for Omron Business Systems.
He was also a retired U.S. Army Reserve Colonel who, during the late 1980s, was commander of the 1st Brigade of the 85th Division, a training unit for armored cavalry scouts.
He loved spending time with family and fishing in his favorite spots in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
Robert Filek was the father of Robert L. Jr. (Jane) Filek, Lynne L. (J. Coulter) Greenwell, and Julie S. (Mark) Fera; the grandfather of Matthew R. Filek, J. Zachary Greenwell, Michael W. Filek, and Coulter J. Greenwell; the friend and former husband of Judith Kessler; the brother of Alan (Judy) Filek; and the uncle of Craig Filek and Christy Filek Foley.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8 from 1 p.m. until the time of the memorial service, 2 p.m., at the Oak Park Country Club, 2001 Thatcher Ave., River Grove. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Wounded Warriors are appreciated.
Arrangements were handled by Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Season of Giving 2016
|
Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
I'd love to hear the numbers on the referendum...
By Jennifer Malloy Quinlan
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 5:55 PM
I also bake my bacon, I used to preheat my oven, but...
By Cathy Craddock
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 4:49 PM
Way to go, Monica! Thank you for your dedication.
By Ellen Edwards
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 4:09 PM
Good choice. Ms Sheehan certainly was a significant...
By Jenna Brown Russell
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 4:05 PM
Seems to me that the WJ avoided the names of...
By John Butch Murtagh
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 2:13 PM
@ Barbara Joan - It looks to me like Donald Trump is...
By Ray Simpson
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 9:06 AM
it's lack of any success stories despite...
By Barbara Joan
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 8:29 AM
Ray: I would say that the federal unions have served...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: January 3rd, 2017 12:05 AM
@ Bruce - I have always believed that when union reps...
By Ray Simpson
Posted: January 2nd, 2017 11:04 PM
Tom: Tasty Dog was beloved while in their old venue...
By Bruce Kline
Posted: January 2nd, 2017 10:27 PM