Residence burglarized on South Euclid - Oak Park and River Forest police reports Dec. 25-31

Residence burglarized on South Euclid

A residence was burglarized in the 200 block of South Euclid sometime between 5:30 and 6:25 p.m. on Dec. 28. The burglar entered through an unlocked rear door and stole a brown leather Fry purse, a green wallet, $100 in cash, miscellaneous debit and credit cards, an iPhone 6 and an Apple laptop. The loss was an estimated $2,000.

Theft arrest

A 22-year-old Chicago man from the 2300 block of W. 36th, was arrested for theft at Oberweis Dairy, 124 N. Oak Park Ave., at 9:50 a.m. on Dec. 29. The man was held for bond hearings.

Theft

A FedEx package containing $33 worth of toys was taken from the front porch of a residence in 300 block of South Maple sometime between 10:43 a.m. and noon on Dec. 29.

A silver Apple iPhone 6, a pair of black boots and a silver purse were stolen from a River Forest resident while she was sleeping on the couch at a residence in the 400 block of North Harlem Avenue sometime between 11 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 8 a.m. on Jan. 1. The loss was an estimated $720.

A silver iPhone 6S was stolen from a book bag in the 200 block of North Scoville sometime between 7 and 10 p.m. on Dec. 15.

Battery

A Maywood man was arrested for battery in the 1100 block of Pleasant at about 10 p.m. on Dec. 30. He was released after posting bond.

Burglary and outside warrants arrest

James E. Teresi, 26, of the 7100 block of Richmond in Darien, was arrested at 3:13 a.m. on Dec. 30 in the 100 block of Elmwood for burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and having two outstanding DuPage County warrants for burglary and attempted burglary.

Outside warrant arrest

A 34-year-old man, of the 4900 block of West Quincy in Chicago, was arrested at 2:44 p.m. in the 100 block of North Austin on Dec. 21, after a name check revealed a warrant out of Lake County for retail theft.

Burglary to motor vehicle

A black IBM ThinkPad valued at $600 was stolen from a black 2001 BMW X5 in the 800 block of South Mapleton, sometime between 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 30. The offender entered the vehicle through an unlocked door.

A white Toyota Prius was burglarized in the 400 block of South Euclid sometime between 5:30 and 10 p.m. on Dec. 25. The burglar entered through an unlocked door and stole a blue and white mesh bag containing miscellaneous paperwork and a brown leather wallet containing an Illinois driver's license; credit, debit and gift cards; and miscellaneous identification. The loss was an estimated $40.

Criminal damage to property arrest

A juvenile male from Chicago was arrested in the 700 block of Wesley at 12:54 p.m. on Dec. 28, for criminal damage to property that occurred in the 1000 block of Gunderson. The juvenile was referred to court and released to a parent.

Recovered stolen motor vehicle

The Chicago Police Department recovered a black 2008 Saturn SUV at 4:32 p.m. on Dec. 25 that was reported stolen on Nov. 17, 2016 from the 100 block of Chicago Avenue.

Burglary

A business was burglarized in the 1000 block of Lake Street sometime between 5 p.m. on Dec. 23 and 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 26. The burglar may have entered through an unlocked door and used a pry tool to defeat a locking mechanism on the interior door. The loss due to damage was an estimated $510.

An office in the 1000 block of Lake Street was burglarized sometime between 4 p.m. on Dec. 23 and 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 25. The burglar broke the glass on the front door to the office to enter. The estimated loss due to damage was unknown. No additional information was given.

Attempted burglary

A building in the 1000 block of Lake Street was the target of an attempted burglary sometime between 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 8:22 a.m. on Dec. 27. The burglar entered the building through unlocked doors within the common lobby area. Once inside, they tried to enter four suites by unsuccessfully attempting to pry open the corresponding interior doors. An estimate on damage was not given.

These items, obtained from the Oak Park and River Forest police departments, came from reports, Dec. 25-31, and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Anyone named in these reports has only been charged with a crime and cases have not yet been adjudicated. We report the race of a suspect only when a serious crime has been committed, the suspect is still at large, and police have provided us with a detailed physical description of the suspect as they seek the public's help in making an arrest.

