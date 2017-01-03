Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
38°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Playing the 'demon barber' in the All-State Show

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Michelle Dybal

Contributing reporter

The Theatre Department at OPRF High School stages more than a dozen shows each school year — from musicals with 100-plus cast and crew, to smaller student-directed productions. But when they take their talents on the road, stars are born.

Four OPRF students are part of the state's top theatrical production, the All-State Show, at the Illinois High School Theatre Festival. In its 42nd year, the festival is attended by more than 4,000 students, teachers, and others, and consists of workshops, individual high school shows, and more. 

OPRF has been participating since it began and 25 students are attending this week from Jan. 5-7 at the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana. This year's All-State production, and festival highlight, is Stephen Sondheim's Sweeny Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, a three-hour-long musical.

Tryouts for the All-State Show began last June with actors auditioning and crew submitting samples such as lighting designs and makeup from previous productions.

"The audition process was long and tough," said OPRF senior Grant Reynolds. "There was a plethora of forms. Then at the first audition, there were 60 kids preparing and it was terrifying. When I got called in, I messed up." Reynolds received a call-back nonetheless. He tried out for two lead roles but could also be selected for the ensemble. When the list came out showing who would play each role, Reynolds received the news from a friend who congratulated him. 

"I didn't know what for," he recalled, "and then I saw the list. I couldn't speak and I was in tears!" Reynolds was cast as Sweeney Todd.

Students are selected from across the state. Up to five from each school may participate. Multiple rehearsals occur over long weekends to prepare everyone for five January performances put on during the three-day festival. Some rehearsal days go as long as 13 hours.

OPRF junior Drew Krueger, an ensemble member, plays four characters and makes five costume changes, ranging from a gravedigger to a lunatic in an insane asylum. "This group is passionate because we know what an honor it is to be part of this production," said Krueger. "Everyone gives their utmost at every rehearsal."

Giving their utmost also means the players wear more than one hat throughout the production. At the first rehearsals in August, OPRF senior Flynn Osman, who is on crew for hair and makeup, worked on set building. For dress rehearsals and the performance at the festival, the actors apply their own stage makeup.

"There are 34 actors and only six of us in hair and makeup, so we had to teach the actors to do their own makeup," Osman said. She and the team created photo templates and descriptions for the styles so the actors could apply their looks. This crew also assists with wig and costume changes. "There is so much going on in this show. There are a lot of quick fixes, such as a shoe breaking because they're old, or an actor may come rushing over for help."

Another challenge is the music itself. 

"Anyone who knows Sondheim's music knows how difficult it is," said Michelle Bayer, Performing Arts Department chair and director of theater at OPRF, "and Sweeney Todd is almost all music."

The actors find the music, along with other challenges, are ways to experience being in a show on a more professional level.

"Sondheim is a mad genius. The music is hard to tackle," said Krueger. "It's a horror show with mature subject matter, blood on stage, and five moving platforms. It's inspiring to be part of this."

For Reynolds, the character he plays presented the biggest challenge. 

"Sweeny Todd is loosely based on a real person so to understand him, a murderer, and put his life in perspective was difficult," he said. "Also I thought portraying strong chemistry with the other actors with this type of story and because we didn't know each other would be hard, but we all got close right away."

Also part of the production is junior Brian Gallagher who is on the lighting crew. 

Krueger also appeared in 2016's All-State Show, Rent. In the lead of that show — OPRF student Max Gonzalez — is now a musical theater major at New York University.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Season of Giving 2016

Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

HISTORIC

MAYWOOD MANOR 902 S. 3RD AVENUE (behind Aldi) Tired of renting? Why not consider buying an affordable 2BR condo w/ 1000 sq ft of living space on this historic site at less than market rents? Savings are built in from a unique 12 year tax freeze plus...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

I also bake my bacon, I used to preheat my oven, but...

By Cathy Craddock

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 4:49 PM

On: New Year's Resolution: Bake...

Way to go, Monica! Thank you for your dedication.

By Ellen Edwards

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 4:09 PM

On: 2016 Oak Park Villager of the Year:...

Good choice. Ms Sheehan certainly was a significant...

By Jenna Brown Russell

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 4:05 PM

On: 2016 Oak Park Villager of the Year:...

Seems to me that the WJ avoided the names of...

By John Butch Murtagh

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 2:13 PM

On: Oak Park candidates face petition...

@ Barbara Joan - It looks to me like Donald Trump is...

By Ray Simpson

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 9:06 AM

On: To all Electoral College dropouts...

it's lack of any success stories despite...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 8:29 AM

On: To all Electoral College dropouts...

Ray: I would say that the federal unions have served...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 12:05 AM

On: To all Electoral College dropouts...

@ Bruce - I have always believed that when union reps...

By Ray Simpson

Posted: January 2nd, 2017 11:04 PM

On: To all Electoral College dropouts...

Tom: Tasty Dog was beloved while in their old venue...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: January 2nd, 2017 10:27 PM

On: Economy front and center again in...

Tasty Dog was beloved ? Not even close, and the story...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: January 2nd, 2017 10:13 PM

On: Economy front and center again in...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close