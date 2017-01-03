Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
39°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

OP-RF Community of Congregations seeks name change

With an eye toward Chicago, the group wants to drop the OP-RF

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Michael Romain

Staff Reporter

The Oak Park–River Forest Community of Congregations plans on changing its name to The Community of Congregations. The move comes in the wake of the board's decision to expand its influence into Chicago, particularly the nearby Austin community. 

"Our board recommends changing our bylaws to reflect our expanding demographic and recruit board members and officers who live and attend congregations beyond the borders of Oak Park and River Forest," the organization's president, Rev. Alan Taylor, of Unity Temple  Unitarian Universalist Congregation, said in a recent statement.

According to a joint message from the organization's board, the change in name and bylaws builds on several years relationship-building between congregations in Oak Park and River Forest, and those in Chicago. 

"In a recent visioning session attended by over 30 faith leaders and members, clear support was identified for continued engagement with faith communities beyond our historic geographic borders," the joint statement read. "We have long enjoyed membership support both financially and through volunteer involvement from congregations in Chicago and other cities, towns and villages in the western corridor of this area." 

The board will consider the proposed changes at its annual meeting on Jan. 26, which will take place at Greater St. John Bible Church in Austin. 

In recent years, numerous members of the Community of Congregations have ramped up their presence in Chicago, with Taylor and Rabbi Max Weiss, of Oak Park Temple, taking up active roles in the Leaders Network a West Side faith-based organization helmed by several West Side pastors, including Rev. Ira Acree, the pastor of Greater St. John. 

CONTACT: michael@oakpark.com 

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Season of Giving 2016

Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

MAYWOOD COUNTRY CHURCH

Lovely, old fashioned country church in Maywood, on corner of Fifth and Erie is looking for a roommate or tenant. We are willing to work out a flexible arrangement if you are an appropriate tenant. Various size spaces. Call 708 344-6150, leave a...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Way to go, Monica! Thank you for your dedication.

By Ellen Edwards

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 4:09 PM

On: 2016 Oak Park Villager of the Year:...

Good choice. Ms Sheehan certainly was a significant...

By Jenna Brown Russell

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 4:05 PM

On: 2016 Oak Park Villager of the Year:...

Seems to me that the WJ avoided the names of...

By John Butch Murtagh

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 2:13 PM

On: Oak Park candidates face petition...

@ Barbara Joan - It looks to me like Donald Trump is...

By Ray Simpson

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 9:06 AM

On: To all Electoral College dropouts...

it's lack of any success stories despite...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 8:29 AM

On: To all Electoral College dropouts...

Ray: I would say that the federal unions have served...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 12:05 AM

On: To all Electoral College dropouts...

@ Bruce - I have always believed that when union reps...

By Ray Simpson

Posted: January 2nd, 2017 11:04 PM

On: To all Electoral College dropouts...

Tom: Tasty Dog was beloved while in their old venue...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: January 2nd, 2017 10:27 PM

On: Economy front and center again in...

Tasty Dog was beloved ? Not even close, and the story...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: January 2nd, 2017 10:13 PM

On: Economy front and center again in...

Ray: You have every right to criticize the Federal...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: January 2nd, 2017 8:21 PM

On: To all Electoral College dropouts...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close