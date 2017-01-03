Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
38°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

OPRF benefits from Pontiac tourney

Annual trip offers players bonding time, games against elite competition

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Marty Farmer

Sports Editor

With the exception of a loss against Fenwick, the Oak Park and River Forest High School boys basketball team entered the 86th Pontiac Holiday Tournament with an unblemished record.

Three days later, the Huskies (10-3) lost more games (two) at Pontiac than they had the first month of the season (one).

Of course, losing games at Pontiac is not that uncommon considering the loaded field of teams including Simeon, Curie, Joliet West, Benet and Bloomington among others.

OPRF coach Matt Maloney views the Huskies' annual visit to Pontiac as an opportunity for his players to bond on a fun road trip while facing superb competition.

"The town treats the players and coaches like royalty," Maloney said. "The hospitality is second none as is the competition and the atmosphere.

"We definitely grew closer together as a team.  Moreover, we are now more prepared to compete in the toughest sectional in the state."

The Huskies started off Pontiac well with a 55-48 win against St. Charles North Dec. 28. Senior forward Cameron Gross led the way with 18 points. Senior forward Jared Scott (16 points, 11 rebounds) and senior center Malachi Ross (9 points, 11 rebounds) also played well along the frontline.

In the quarterfinals, Simeon defeated OPRF 65-47. Scott scored 15 points and hauled down seven rebounds.

On the final day of play, Joliet West dealt the Huskies a 69-59 loss. Sophomore guard Dashon Enoch scored 17 points, while teammates Gross (10 points, 6 rebounds) and Isaiah Fuller (8 points, 4 assists) also contributed for OPRF.

OPRF girls hoops split four games at Montini

Like Pontiac for boys basketball, the 8th Annual Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament is as tough as it gets on the girls side of holiday hoops events.

Factoring in the strength of competition, OPRF (9-10, 1-3 West Suburban Silver) fared well by winning two of four games in Lombard.

"The exposure players get (at Montini) is incredible," OPRF coach J.P. Coughlin said. "There were 30 college coaches at some games and huge crowds. We were competitive at times against elite teams. We will build on that for the second half of the season."

In their tourney opener, the Huskies were blown out by Geneva 81-46 Dec. 27.  In the consolation bracket, Marist also cruised past OPRF 71-46.

In between those lopsided losses, however, the Huskies earned a 53-45 victory against Batavia. Senior Blair Ripley led the way with 14 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Juniors Olivia Glass (8 points, 8 rebounds) and Amaya Coleman (8 points, 6 rebounds) provided support for Ripley.

The Huskies closed out 2016 in style with a 56-46 win over St. Joseph in the consolation third-place game. Ripley (15 points, 14 rebounds) and Darse Sanchez (11 points, 10 rebounds) each recorded a double-double. Cullinane (12 points), Ahsha Spencer (10 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals) and Coleman (8 points, 9 rebounds) also played well.

"It was our best game of the tournament," Coughlin said. "St. Joe's is pretty good but we wore them down with our press, created some turnovers and finished inside."

 

 

Contact:
Email: marty@oakpark.com Twitter: @OakParkSports

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Season of Giving 2016

Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

I'd love to hear the numbers on the referendum...

By Jennifer Malloy Quinlan

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 5:55 PM

On: 2016 Oak Park Villager of the Year:...

I also bake my bacon, I used to preheat my oven, but...

By Cathy Craddock

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 4:49 PM

On: New Year's Resolution: Bake...

Way to go, Monica! Thank you for your dedication.

By Ellen Edwards

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 4:09 PM

On: 2016 Oak Park Villager of the Year:...

Good choice. Ms Sheehan certainly was a significant...

By Jenna Brown Russell

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 4:05 PM

On: 2016 Oak Park Villager of the Year:...

Seems to me that the WJ avoided the names of...

By John Butch Murtagh

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 2:13 PM

On: Oak Park candidates face petition...

@ Barbara Joan - It looks to me like Donald Trump is...

By Ray Simpson

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 9:06 AM

On: To all Electoral College dropouts...

it's lack of any success stories despite...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 8:29 AM

On: To all Electoral College dropouts...

Ray: I would say that the federal unions have served...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 12:05 AM

On: To all Electoral College dropouts...

@ Bruce - I have always believed that when union reps...

By Ray Simpson

Posted: January 2nd, 2017 11:04 PM

On: To all Electoral College dropouts...

Tom: Tasty Dog was beloved while in their old venue...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: January 2nd, 2017 10:27 PM

On: Economy front and center again in...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close