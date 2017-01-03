OPRF benefits from Pontiac tourney

OPRF junior guard Isaiah Fuller is one of many Huskies who gained valuable experience at the 86th Pontiac Holiday Tournament. (Photo by Marie Lillig)

With the exception of a loss against Fenwick, the Oak Park and River Forest High School boys basketball team entered the 86th Pontiac Holiday Tournament with an unblemished record.

Three days later, the Huskies (10-3) lost more games (two) at Pontiac than they had the first month of the season (one).

Of course, losing games at Pontiac is not that uncommon considering the loaded field of teams including Simeon, Curie, Joliet West, Benet and Bloomington among others.

OPRF coach Matt Maloney views the Huskies' annual visit to Pontiac as an opportunity for his players to bond on a fun road trip while facing superb competition.

"The town treats the players and coaches like royalty," Maloney said. "The hospitality is second none as is the competition and the atmosphere.

"We definitely grew closer together as a team. Moreover, we are now more prepared to compete in the toughest sectional in the state."

The Huskies started off Pontiac well with a 55-48 win against St. Charles North Dec. 28. Senior forward Cameron Gross led the way with 18 points. Senior forward Jared Scott (16 points, 11 rebounds) and senior center Malachi Ross (9 points, 11 rebounds) also played well along the frontline.

In the quarterfinals, Simeon defeated OPRF 65-47. Scott scored 15 points and hauled down seven rebounds.

On the final day of play, Joliet West dealt the Huskies a 69-59 loss. Sophomore guard Dashon Enoch scored 17 points, while teammates Gross (10 points, 6 rebounds) and Isaiah Fuller (8 points, 4 assists) also contributed for OPRF.

OPRF girls hoops split four games at Montini

Like Pontiac for boys basketball, the 8th Annual Montini Catholic Christmas Tournament is as tough as it gets on the girls side of holiday hoops events.

Factoring in the strength of competition, OPRF (9-10, 1-3 West Suburban Silver) fared well by winning two of four games in Lombard.

"The exposure players get (at Montini) is incredible," OPRF coach J.P. Coughlin said. "There were 30 college coaches at some games and huge crowds. We were competitive at times against elite teams. We will build on that for the second half of the season."

In their tourney opener, the Huskies were blown out by Geneva 81-46 Dec. 27. In the consolation bracket, Marist also cruised past OPRF 71-46.

In between those lopsided losses, however, the Huskies earned a 53-45 victory against Batavia. Senior Blair Ripley led the way with 14 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Juniors Olivia Glass (8 points, 8 rebounds) and Amaya Coleman (8 points, 6 rebounds) provided support for Ripley.

The Huskies closed out 2016 in style with a 56-46 win over St. Joseph in the consolation third-place game. Ripley (15 points, 14 rebounds) and Darse Sanchez (11 points, 10 rebounds) each recorded a double-double. Cullinane (12 points), Ahsha Spencer (10 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals) and Coleman (8 points, 9 rebounds) also played well.

"It was our best game of the tournament," Coughlin said. "St. Joe's is pretty good but we wore them down with our press, created some turnovers and finished inside."

