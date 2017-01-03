Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
38°
MainAbout Oak ParkContact UsVisitorsResidentsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesOpinionFeaturesSportsCrimeObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeopleOut and About 
Community

Here's why the Journal prints my letters

Opinion: Letters To The Editor

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

I appreciate Roberta Arnold's freedom of speech, but it is clear she does not respect mine [Why keep publishing Milstein's letters? Viewpoints, Dec. 28]. In addition, nice try comparing me to Donald Trump (I voted for Clinton).

That's the new thing, right? I do not like what you said; therefore, you are just like Donald Trump. Take out your anger on the Donald not me.

Ms. Arnold asks why the Journal prints my letters. Perhaps my positions represent a portion of the electorate's disgust at a lack of transparency by Mr. Abu Taleb.

Perhaps my positions represent a portion of our electorate's dislike of autocratic leadership by Mr. Abu Taleb.

Perhaps the editor realizes he has written similar comments about Mr. Abu Taleb. Did you see those articles Ms. Arnold?

My comments on our autocratic president have been reasonable. Yes, I refer to him lovingly as our Grand Poobah as he piles tall building after tall building into our village. Believe me, there are much worse words.

Your fact-filled letter with specifics of my performance in government was well thought out. Your recall of the facts left me spellbound.

What you are writing is more like Trump: If I do not like what someone writes in the paper, then I will question their right to do so. I will gladly give you my copy of the Constitution.

The paper prints many things I do not like — like your letter — but I would never deny you the right to freedom of expression.

Happy New Year, Ms. Arnold

Robert Milstein

Oak Park

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Season of Giving 2016

Now is the time to make a difference in your community! Click here for details...

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Oak Park and River Forest.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

ELECTRICIAN'S HELPER

PART-TIME Part-time Electrician's Helper. Tansportation and some tools. Call 708-738-3848.

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

I also bake my bacon, I used to preheat my oven, but...

By Cathy Craddock

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 4:49 PM

On: New Year's Resolution: Bake...

Way to go, Monica! Thank you for your dedication.

By Ellen Edwards

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 4:09 PM

On: 2016 Oak Park Villager of the Year:...

Good choice. Ms Sheehan certainly was a significant...

By Jenna Brown Russell

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 4:05 PM

On: 2016 Oak Park Villager of the Year:...

Seems to me that the WJ avoided the names of...

By John Butch Murtagh

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 2:13 PM

On: Oak Park candidates face petition...

@ Barbara Joan - It looks to me like Donald Trump is...

By Ray Simpson

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 9:06 AM

On: To all Electoral College dropouts...

it's lack of any success stories despite...

By Barbara Joan

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 8:29 AM

On: To all Electoral College dropouts...

Ray: I would say that the federal unions have served...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: January 3rd, 2017 12:05 AM

On: To all Electoral College dropouts...

@ Bruce - I have always believed that when union reps...

By Ray Simpson

Posted: January 2nd, 2017 11:04 PM

On: To all Electoral College dropouts...

Tom: Tasty Dog was beloved while in their old venue...

By Bruce Kline

Posted: January 2nd, 2017 10:27 PM

On: Economy front and center again in...

Tasty Dog was beloved ? Not even close, and the story...

By Tom MacMillan

Posted: January 2nd, 2017 10:13 PM

On: Economy front and center again in...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close