Environmental lawyer to run for Oak Park village trustee

By Timothy Inklebarger

Staff Reporter

An environmental lawyer and first-time candidate for public office has announced her bid for the Oak Park Board of Trustees in the upcoming municipal election set for April 2017.

Emily N. Masalski is an attorney for Rooney Rippie & Ratnaswamy LLP, focusing on litigation associated with health and safety, natural resources and the environment. Masalski said wanted to run for public office locally "to have the greatest impact on the people I care about and my community."

She said she aims to focus her campaign on environmental sustainability, community engagement, retaining local business and diversifying the tax base.

Masalski described herself as a working mom who wants to have diverse voices on the village board.

"I want to make Oak Park vibrant and strong and make sure that we retain our local businesses," she said in a telephone interview. "My kids are little, and I want to make sure our village continues to thrive so they stick around."

Masalski has been an active member of the Illinois Bar Association; as former chair of the association's Standing Committee on Women and the Law, she helped draft and pushed state lawmakers to approve the state's "Lactation Accommodation in Airports Act", which requires airports to accommodate women in need of pumping breast milk.

Masalski is running as an independent candidate and did not seek the endorsement of the Village Manager Association, an organization that vets and slates candidates for public office. She faces five other candidates in the race: incumbents Peter Barber and Glenn Brewer; former village attorney Simone Boutet; restaurateur Dino Andrews; developer Dan Moroney; and Oak Park Township Trustee Jim Taglia.

Masalski said she would focus on environmental sustainability that follows the recommendations of Oak Park's 2014 Comprehensive Plan. She also would aim to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality in the village.

She wants to create new opportunities for engaging residents – possibly an option to opt-in for text messages from the village for community related events. Masalski also said she'd like to explore the possibility of a community watch program with the Oak Park Police Department that would keep residents informed, via text, of criminal activity in their neighborhoods.

Retaining existing businesses would be another focus, Masalski said, noting that she would bringing renewed focus to studying traffic patterns before a new development is approved. Residents have been negatively impacted by construction and new development in downtown Oak Park, she said, and spillover traffic to side streets could pose a safety hazard for residents and pedestrians.

"We should be proactive in keeping our streets safe and make sure our local businesses thrive and stay in our community," she said.

She hopes to help Oak Park diversify its tax base, proposing that the village explore opportunities to establish a co-working space or business incubator.

Masalski holds a bachelor of science in environmental communications and education from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana and a J.D. and environmental law certificate from Pace Law School (now Elisabeth Haub School of Law). She is admitted to practice law in Illinois, Connecticut and New York.

CONTACT: tim@oakpark.com