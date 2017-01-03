Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
District 200 approves summer construction

OPRF school board approves $3.2 million for improvement projects

By Michael Romain

Staff Reporter

During their Dec. 22 regular meeting, members of the Oak Park and River Forest High School District 200 Board of Education approved spending $3.2 million for capital improvements next summer, including the replacement of air handlers, sump and ejector pumps, windows and doors dating from the 1890s, and electrical wiring, among other improvements.  

The board awarded a contract to Madison Construction Company, which submitted a roughly $2 million bid for the completion of those base projects. That was the cheapest of eight bids that were submitted.  

The board also approved seven alternate projects that include the installation of new security cameras and a baseball backstop, in addition to the replacement of hot water heaters. 

The board's process for approving summer construction projects usually starts the year before the work begins. Last May, the board approved a budget of $4.7 million for next summer's capital work. 

"We go through a lengthy process of coming up with drawings," said Robert Zummallen, the district's supervisor of construction, in an interview with Wednesday Journal about the approval process last summer. "The bid process usually opens before Thanksgiving in November."

CONTACT: michael@oakpark.com 

