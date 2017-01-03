Activists call for greater effort on equity

Charts from the 2016 GPA and ACT Report: Key Indicators of Student Achievement, which was presented at an Oct. 27 District 200 school board meeting.

A group of Oak Park area education activists and organizational leaders are pushing districts 97 and 200 to get more aggressive about addressing the persistent racial equity gap while the timing is still ripe and before another generation of black students loses faith in Oak Park schools.

"Occasionally, my parents and I would reflect and we both agree that one of the biggest mistakes made in my education was transferring to Oak Park schools," said one OPRF alumnus who transferred to Julian from a Chicago magnet school and whose daughter is now a student at OPRF.

"While I love many things about Oak Park, once I became a parent, I was determined not to educate my child here," the parent said during a Dec. 6 regular D97 board meeting, illustrating just how persistent and deep the racial equity gap in Oak Park has been over the years.

Circumstances had forced her into sending her child to Oak Park schools, and the parent noted that her daughter had excelled in elementary school before her academic performance declined dramatically when she got to middle school, where "no one seemed to care or even notice."

She added, "It's difficult for me to identify an abundance of African American educational success that transitioned into professional accomplishment. I look around at many of my black Oak Park-educated adult peers and, while some are doing well, many are just doing OK."

In September, members of the Committee for Equity and Excellence in Education (CEEE), African American Parents for Purposeful Leadership in Education (APPLE) and the Suburban Unity Alliance, presented a joint statement to the D200 school board that included several proposals and policy recommendations, some of which were also recommended to the D97 school board during a meeting in December.

The statement is an extension of work started in 2003, with the publication of an exhaustive 160-page report titled, "The Learning Community Performance Gap at Oak Park and River Forest High School."

Among other findings, that report showed there is a "systemic learning community performance gap at Oak Park and River Forest High School," which "suggests that two communities exist at the high school — one for white students that places them 'at academic promise' and one for African American students that places them 'at academic risk.'"

In January 2014, the D200 school board adopted a strategic plan that was designed to guide the district's implementation of the 2003 report's 17 recommendations, which collectively called for more "institutional investment in resources" in order to eliminate the gap.

Since then, there has been progress, albeit in fits and starts, in addressing the gap at both Oak Park school districts — namely with the recent appointments of two African American superintendents, D97's Carol Kelley and D200's Joylynn Pruitt-Adams, both of whom were hired on the strength of their prior experience dealing with equity-related issues.

"We're in the process of building a coalition. A strange thing is happening," said John Duffy, a 40-year resident of Oak Park and chairperson of the CEEE, during the D97 meeting. "For the first time that I know, we're talking about racial equity in similar terms at the high school and at District 97."

Those terms, Duffy and other community leaders say, are less rooted in the failures of individual students as a source of the equity gap than in the failures of the K-12 school system in Oak Park — systemic failures that are rooted in the country's complex racial history.

Some of the September statement's recommendations directly confront that racial history. In addition to proposing the establishment of an assistant superintendent of equity at D200 "with the sole propose of implementing all phases of the [2014] Strategic Plan relating to equity," the document also calls for the implementation of a racial impact statement.

That statement "will guide the board, the assistant superintendent of equity and the entire school community" and "will require an analysis of all board and administrative actions that considers" any "racial and economic disparities that exist" and "how any proposed action advances and supports racial and economic equity," among other factors.

Echoing a recommendation he made to D200 school board members during a meeting in October, Duffy also recommended that D97 officials look into the practice of tracking or ability-grouping, which separate students into different curricular levels based on academic ability.

At the high school level, tracking may look like remedial classrooms full of black students, or honors and AP classrooms full of white students. In elementary schools, the practice isn't as explicit or formalized, but the effects can be no less damaging, as one parent attested during the December D97 meeting.

The parent, who requested anonymity, said her son is one of two black boys in his fifth-grade class — both of whom were assigned a book to read that was more appropriate for children in first or second grade.

"I was alarmed," she said, before explaining that, after asking her son why he was given the book to read, he told her that it was because he was in the "low group," a designation that had been decided by his teacher. The woman said her son doesn't have any diagnosed learning issues.

"Our children take in messages from their earliest experiences in school when they see white gifted classes, but mostly students of color in resource/remedial instruction," wrote Frances Kraft in a letter to Wednesday Journal last year after D97 Supt. Carol Kelley chose a book about the racial equity gap called the Despite the Best Intentions by Amanda E. Lewis and John B. Diamond as a community read.

Kraft, a D97 teacher currently on leave to complete a master's degree in education policy and management at Harvard's Graduate School of Education, said young students "navigate the world with racial messages of who is 'smart.'"

Duffy, who lauded Kelley's book selection, said while the superintendent was hosting her community book discussion, CEEE was facilitating a community discussion on a similar book, called On the Same Track by Carol Corbett Burris.

"There's a striking connection between those two books," Duffy said. "Both zero in on how the structural organization of curriculum tracking, historically and today, is a major factor contributing to racial inequality in the United States. Both books make a compelling case that, by design or default, tracking privileges white students, parents and families, and disadvantages students of color and those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds."

During that D97 board meeting in December, Kraft, along with dozens of other parents and community members, urged district officials to invest more resources into programs that specifically target minority and academically vulnerable students. They also requested that the district implement training for teachers that's designed to address implicit racial bias and to open up a frank dialogue on racism in classrooms, among other proposals.

Duffy said that, recently, D200 has gotten better at evaluating how its policies and practices relate to equity, and he praised the new superintendent, Joylynn Pruitt-Adams, who was hired last month and who will be instrumental in a new community engagement committee designed to address equity, among other issues.

In a Dec. 19 interview, Supt. Kelley said that, while the district has made numerous strides since she's been at the helm, including the creation of a community-wide visioning process in which equity is a main priority, she acknowledges that different students may experience the district differently based on race, gender and sexual orientation.

"The approach is very systemic and it might be a huge culture shift to move from a model that some might say is adult-centric to learner-centric," Kelley said. "The other culture shift is that we're moving to a model of providing each student what they need in order to attain those goals."

But Duffy pointed out that community members still need to be vigilant, considering the historical pattern.

"We've had a tendency to have these historic moments that are quickly forgotten," he said of prior efforts in Oak Park to close the gap. "We have amnesia about the challenges we've made little progress on when there are documents that point us in the direction we should be moving."

