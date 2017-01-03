Subscribe to Wednesday Journal
A long year beating cancer

Opinion: Columns

By Dan Haley

Editor and Publisher

We realized the other night that we really don't remember Christmas a year ago. We know it happened. We know we participated in some ways. There was a tree. Some uninspired presents. Always family.

But as Mary worked quietly this Christmas Eve to make the nativity scene on the sideboard in our dining room, she backed into the realization of why she had put off one of her favorite Christmas projects for so long. A year ago, putting up the nativity had been the very last thing she did, in a rush and in a distracting haze, on the morning of the day we left for the hospital for her breast cancer surgery. 

You head out the door on a day like that with such trepidation and also with a naivete that makes it possible to put a foot in front of the other. But that naivete you will come to resent as it feels consciously crafted by multiple skilled doctors and otherwise wonderful nurses who knew better but were sworn to silence. 

Surely your lives are about to change enormously and forever. More for Mary than me, but also for me. And for us. 

There is the trauma of the surgery, the shock of the amputation, the ragged wounds, the indignity of the little plastic bulbs hanging from the wounds to siphon off, oh my god, whatever it was that was draining. The debilitating weariness of chemo every three weeks. And then the pounding radiation every day for six weeks more, the tiny tattoos added to the scarred chest to allow the pinpointing of the laser.  

Who the hell knew about the tiny tattoos?

Weeks go by. And months. Hair falls out and then you proactively shave it all off, confronting that irrational fear of Mary's that her Cassidy skull was somehow oddly misshapen. It wasn't. It was lovely. Even sexy. You buy knit caps to "protect" just who? And then there is the spring day when the deck is re-opened for business, the sun is warm and the cap comes off, it is all bald and all dear and all lovely. And if the neighbors glance out a window, it is fine. It is real.

Strength gathers. Very gradually, better days more than worse days. And there is gratitude and even an appetite. It feels more like a cancer accident averted than just the train wreck of the treatment. Hair sprouts and it is lovely, soft, salt-and-pepper. And you look younger, gone white and grey, than with any combination of the determined coloring of years past. 

We've been married 41 years. Just crazy. But that long. That's a lot of sidelong glances. And to our daughter's feigned horror and amusement, a lot of canoodling and whispering in ears for both intimacy and creeping hearing loss. It's a lot of storms and a lot of grace. It's many fewer days ahead than behind.

All of that is clarifying. Now healed, I see Mary's scarred chest as that of a warrior. I see strength and grit. I see spirit and connection. And together — with some urgency, some regrets — and with great hope, we see many possibilities. 

There is nothing like time. Nothing like enduring. Nothing like being there. 

Every day.

Contact:
Email: dhaley@wjinc.com Twitter: @OPEditor

