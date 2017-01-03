A lack of transparency at village hall

Noted with interest the "One View" of Chris Donovan [Increase participation at village board meetings, Viewpoints, Dec. 14]. Mr. Donovan stated much of my personal thoughts in his column pertaining to the Madison Street debacle. No one appears in village hall (esp. our mayor/president/ruler) to care much about some Oak Park citizens' thoughts and concerns relative to traffic flow and other aspects of the project.

To do as little as possible to notify concerned citizens of board meetings, etc., for this project just confirms the lack of transparency on the part of village hall. You can rest assured that had this been a project that our Mayor/President had not favored, meeting notices would have been posted on a regular basis to encourage attendance. Instead, people who have concerns are told to "look it up yourself" when they request further notification.

Not all of us are involved in village government on a daily basis and shouldn't have to seek out meeting information concerning projects of interest, whether in favor of the project or not. Also, the Journal's statement concerning "a handful of niggling critics" is hitting below the belt when, in fact, there are many more concerned parties as to the Madison Street project and how it would affect traffic flow through the village than a "handful." You took this same tack relative to the pool vote and you saw where that led, regardless of whether the "yes" votes claimed victory despite losing the vote itself.

Our village and people in village hall seem to be doing whatever they wish without much transparency when it comes to projects they desire. Note how the information relative to increasing taxes was made public after the November election. Was this another of our Mayor/President's favorite projects? It seems that he's a real gentleman until someone criticizes any of his personal favorite projects.

Jim Agin

Oak Park